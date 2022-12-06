Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Weighs In On Controversial Ending Vs. Coyotes
Shocking would be an understatement when describing the final sequence that transpired during the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Just when it all seemed as though momentum had swung the Bruins way and would propel them to a shot at...
Patrice Bergeron Believes Non-Icing Call In Bruins-Coyotes Up For Debate
Boston Bruins fans were perplexed Friday night when a non-icing call led to the game-winning goal for the Arizona Coyotes at Mullet Arena. And Patrice Bergeron thinks it could be up for debate. The puck hit off the post as it made its way down the ice. Jeremy Swayman decided...
Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday
James Reimer is hoping to return to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
Coyotes Face Bruins For First Game In Tempe After Long Road Trip
The Arizona Coyotes have been on the road for a hot minute. The Boston Bruins will face the Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night. Arizona returns to their new home ice for the first time following a 14-game road trip. For more, check out the video...
How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes
It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho Misses Practice on Thursday
Sebastian Aho missed practice Thursday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News and Observer reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury. While we don’t know the exact nature of the injury, according to coach Rod Brind’amour, Aho will not play Saturday versus the New York Islanders if he doesn’t practice on Friday.
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche
The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night. Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0