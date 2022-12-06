ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday

James Reimer is hoping to return to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
SAN JOSE, CA
NESN

How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes

It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho Misses Practice on Thursday

Sebastian Aho missed practice Thursday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News and Observer reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury. While we don’t know the exact nature of the injury, according to coach Rod Brind’amour, Aho will not play Saturday versus the New York Islanders if he doesn’t practice on Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
NESN

Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best

The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche

The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night. Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
BOSTON, MA
