West Windsor, N.J. – The Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Music Department will present free winter concerts featuring MCCC Faculty on December 13 and the MCCC Jazz Ensemble on December 14 at Kelsey Theatre located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. The public is invited. A third show will take place on December 21 featuring the Mercer County Symphonic Band. Admission is free but reservations are required.

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO