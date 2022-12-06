Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
Self-defense claims increase in local courts after changes to Ohio’s ‘stand your ground’ laws
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Changes in Ohio law are leading to a new trend in Montgomery County courts. In the last three weeks, juries have found two people not guilty of murder charges citing self-defense and stand-your-ground laws. One case includes a couple who went to a Christmas party that...
linknky.com
Kenton Co. judge dismisses two libel lawsuits filed by Eric Deters
Northern Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters said that he plans to fight a Kenton County Judge’s decision to dismiss two libel lawsuits filed against another local attorney. Deters filed the lawsuits against Chris Wiest, an attorney representing two clients who have sued Deters for a breach of contract. On...
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
Students hold walkout after CPS teacher's racist, homophobic posts resurface
Both Thornberry and the district said they hope that students and adults will use this incident as a learning opportunity as proof that our digital footprint can impact us long after posts are made.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations
On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
Bellbrook sues over 30 companies over ‘forever chemicals’ contaminating water supply
BELLBROOK — Nearly three dozen companies were named in a lawsuit filed by the City of Bellbrook claiming some of the companies’ products contaminated the city’s water supply with so-called “forever chemicals.”. The 48-page lawsuit was filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court in late October,...
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
Witchcraft Dooms the Ohio Statehouse, and 11 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
There were new faces everywhere in Cincinnati this week – including some odd ones.
In Clermont County, safety nets are lacking for those facing homelessness
The federal government helped pause mass evictions at the start of the pandemic, but now, rental inflation and an unsteady economy could create a spike in homelessness.
Franklin County teen dies after years-long battle with brain cancer
An eastern Indiana teenage girl who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years has died.
Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation
TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
WKRC
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail Services Officers fired, arrested for separate offenses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office following separate offenses, HCSO announced on Friday. According to officials, Cody Hunley, 36, recently experienced a mental health crisis while working and, as a result, damaged computer equipment. During the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
