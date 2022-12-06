ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA.com

New Los Angeles County program will connect shelter dogs with incarcerated kids

A new program approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will unite shelter dogs in need of socialization with kids and teens in the juvenile detention system. The partnership between Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Los Angeles County will allow for incarcerated youths to work with shelter dogs in hopes of helping socialize them and make them better candidates for adoption.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

USPS hosting job fairs throughout Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are walk-in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvineweekly.com

Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.

A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1

LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?

Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA Pet Shelters in Dire Need of Food Donations

The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public today for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care, saying its reserve levels are “dangerously low.”. “If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting

There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
ALTADENA, CA
KTLA

3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles to end renter protections in February

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
