KTLA.com
New Los Angeles County program will connect shelter dogs with incarcerated kids
A new program approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will unite shelter dogs in need of socialization with kids and teens in the juvenile detention system. The partnership between Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Los Angeles County will allow for incarcerated youths to work with shelter dogs in hopes of helping socialize them and make them better candidates for adoption.
oc-breeze.com
Food Distribution Event to take place at Ehlers Event Center on December 10, 2022
On Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., please join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and United across Borders Foundation for a food distribution and resource event at the Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Avenue in Buena Park. Food and...
SoCal man who donated kidney to Bay Area woman will donate part of his liver to baby
Josh Harrold, who in 2017 donated his kidney to his longtime friend from Santa Cruz, plans to give a baby girl part of his liver. Here's his story.
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center seeks public's help identifying patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help today to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team.
foxla.com
USPS hosting job fairs throughout Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are walk-in...
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
irvineweekly.com
Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.
A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
Crafters: Only 24 Vendor Spaces Remain For Santa Clarita’s Largest Craft Show
Get in front of over 20,000 Santa Clarita residents at the most attended event in Santa Clarita in April. It’s part of the annual KHTS Home & Garden Show now in its 12th year on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2023 at Central Park in Santa Clarita. The event this year is predicted to ...
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Pet Shelters in Dire Need of Food Donations
The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public today for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care, saying its reserve levels are “dangerously low.”. “If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter...
foxla.com
‘It’s a real crisis’: LA animal shelters ask for help as record number of pets get surrendered
LOS ANGELES - A man struggles with a wiggling pup and a child in his arms as he waits outside the East Valley shelter for someone to help him. He almost broke into tears as he explained that he has to give up the dog. Inflation, and a growing family...
khn.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest and...
signalscv.com
Parks After Dark bring winter wonderlands to unincorporated L.A. County
Kids sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights is not a common sight in the Santa Clarita Valley, but it was the scene at the Winter Wonderland Experience at Val Verde Park on Saturday. About 80 tons of snow was brought in to create the illusion of a fresh blanket...
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
The ‘Griswold House’ Christmas Display in La Mirada is Back
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A big fan of the movie “Christmas Vacation” devotes his time and energy decorating the entire front of his residence every Christmas with as many lights as the Griswold’s home in the movie, until the city decided to try and put an end to it.
3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Buena Park
Ownership is still deciding which concept to pursue at the space
Los Angeles to end renter protections in February
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
