PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonjay Dutt Talks Working With Satnum Singh In AEW, Thinks Singh Has A Bright Future
AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero
On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Said He Showed AEW Talent ‘The Sky Wasn’t Falling’ After All Out Brawl
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in various promotions all over the world in his career which has spanned more than 30 years. He is a very well-respected veteran and clearly, his experience is sorely needed in AEW – especially after all the drama surrounding All Out.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
nodq.com
Saraya comments on William Regal leaving AEW for a return to WWE
While speaking to Alistair McGeorge, Saraya commented on William Regal leaving AEW for a WWE return…. “Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
PWMania
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
PWMania
NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 Results (12/10/22) Final Standings; Two Teams Advance To The Finals
NJPW Super Jr Tag League Night 9 rolled into the Uwajima City Overall Gymnasium in Ehime, Japan on December 10th. Going into Night 9, we had a five team tie for first place with 12 pts each. The main event for NJPW Super Jr Night 9 was the highly anticipated...
Today in Sports History-Sloan wins 1,000th game
Today in Sports History, Dec. 11.-Jerry Sloan wins 1,000th game
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Once Found Herself Homeless Alongside Fellow AEW Star
AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is currently on top of the world following her victory over Toni Storm at Full Gear. However, just a few short years ago, Hayter found herself struggling like so many other independent wrestlers. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter revealed that, at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself homeless upon returning to the United Kingdom after a stint wrestling in Japan.
PWMania
Conrad Thompson Shoots Down the Idea of Ric Flair Wrestling Again
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had what was supposed to be his final match in July, when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. It was Flair’s first wrestling match in 11 years. Although it...
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
