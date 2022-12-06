Read full article on original website
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
WASHINGTON — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden has said he will promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex...
Justices skeptical of elections case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In almost three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a...
Experts say Boebert unlikely to tone down rhetoric
DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly — and as of yet unofficially — won her second term in Congress last month, with just a few hundred votes separating her from Democrat Adam Frisch. While the challenge from Frisch was stronger than most people anticipated, Boebert’s poor...
Blind people fight for accessible medical bills
A Missouri man who is deaf and blind said a medical bill he didn’t know existed was sent to debt collections, triggering an 11% increase in his home insurance premiums. An insurer suspended a blind woman’s coverage every year since 2010 after mailing printed “verification of benefits” forms to her California home that she cannot read, she said. The problems continued even after she got a lawyer involved.
EXPLAINER: What Sinema's switch means for the Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's switch from Democrat to independent won’t change the balance of power in the Senate. But it could affect her political fortunes back home. Sinema says she won’t caucus with Senate Republicans, so Democrats will still hold the majority next year. And...
Trump allies aim to capture his politics
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington with a hodgepodge of ideas developed over decades in business and television that were far outside the Republican mainstream. After his party's military invasions and embrace of multilateral trade deals that moved jobs overseas, Trump ran on an isolationist...
Biden speaks at vigil
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place almost 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout part of prisoner deal
MOSCOW — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, swapped Thursday for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known abroad as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S....
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has been...
'She's on her way home': Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
AP News Summary at 3:27 p.m. EST
Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:20 p.m. EST
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.
