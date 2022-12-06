Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
PWMania
Gable Steveson Makes WWE SmackDown Debut, Latest on His WWE Status, Triple H Reacts
This week, Gable Steveson made his WWE SmackDown on FOX debut. Tonight’s SmackDown from Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena featured a segment in which Steveson was seen arriving backstage with fellow Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Braun Strowman greeted them and recognized Steveson from the WWE Performance Center. Strowman told Steveson to hurry up and get to SmackDown because he’s needed on the blue brand. They then exchanged words, with Strowman mentioning how Steveson can get “these hands” and Steveson promising to come see Strowman as soon as he was called up.
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
PWMania
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
PWMania
William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC
In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Explains DDT Botch From WWE Survivor Series Match
There are times when a planned move or spot inside the squared circle cannot be executed as hoped; take Brock Lesnar's botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19, or the ladder spot that almost took off Joey Mercury's nose at Armageddon 2006. In a more recent occurrence, during Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" blocked a DDT from Shotzi on the apron, which resulted in the challenger falling awkwardly to the floor. To provide an explanation, Rousey indicated that the uncomfortable incident, which received an adverse response from fans, was simply about protecting her opponent.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Shares Photo From WWE Run
CM Punk caused massive waves throughout professional wrestling when he made his return to the business as part of AEW in late August 2021. Fast forward to a little over a year later, and Punk was making waves in the wrestling business again, but this time for a completely different reason. Shortly after winning the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, it was announced that he had been stripped of his title after being involved in a notorious brawl with The Elite following the event. Reports have since surfaced that a buy-out of Punk's contract is in the works, and questions about his future have remained unanswered, but now it seems as if the man himself has provided a possible answer.
PWMania
Backstage Talk About Having Roman Reigns Work Both Nights of WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up doing double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. According to the Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of having Reigns wrestle on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be his opponents.
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Set To Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks has once again shocked the wrestling world as it has been revealed ‘The Boss’ will be at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023!. Sasha Banks will reportedly be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 17. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources have indicated to him that Banks will be at the NJPW show, which will be taking place on January 4th and January 21st 2023 – although it must be noted sources are unsure at this time as to the nature of Banks’ attendance at the event and it is unknown if she will appear in front of the crowd or if she will simply be backstage at the iconic event.
PWMania
Spoiler: Plans For Kurt Angle on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Attitude Era Throwback Planned
WWE reportedly has big things planned for tonight’s birthday celebration for Kurt Angle. The WWE legend will be on tonight’s episode of the blue brand to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. According to a...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and...
Comments / 0