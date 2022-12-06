The Palmisano Foundation said Tuesday that it has pledged $750,000 over the next three years to help disadvantaged young people find careers in construction industry. The donation is being made under the umbrella of the Nola Coalition, an initiative started earlier this year to coordinate new efforts to help police fight the upsurge in Crime in New Orleans, as well as to find new resources for young people whose environment may put them at risk of being affected by crime.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO