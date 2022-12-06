OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO