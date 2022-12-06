Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wtaq.com
Expansion Plans For Greater Green Bay YMCA
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA is adding a facility in Ashwaubenon, and will replace the facility in Allouez. In Ashwaubenon, “The Ridge YMCA at Capital Credit Union” will be located on the third and fourth floors of the Capital Credit Union building, 1121 West Main Avenue.
wtaq.com
New YMCA Building Coming to Allouez
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new YMCA building is coming to Allouez, as early as spring of 2023. It will replace the Broadview YMCA center, and will be built at the current Broadview soccer complex (south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street). Jennifer Allen, Vice...
wtaq.com
Little Chute’s Heesakker Park Closing for Deer Cull
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The Village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in Heesakker Park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the...
wtaq.com
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Fire Department Features New Wall of Honor
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Oshkosh Fire Department unveiled their new Wall of Honor on Wednesday. The Wall of Honor shares the names of the department’s veterans, firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, and three Oshkosh firefighters who died in the line of duty. Oshkosh Battalion Chief,...
wtaq.com
Spider Bites Cause Issue at Manitowoc Middle School
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students at Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc got a surprise 3 day weekend with school cancelled on Friday after an incident on Thursday. Superintendent James Feil says a student and a teacher were bitten by spiders; and the teacher needed medical treatment. “We made the...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police See Increased Home Burglaries in Mather Heights Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Residents in a Green Bay west side neighborhood are asked to be vigilant as police investigate several home burglaries in the area. Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of individuals who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Area Public School District Seeking Input to Help Hire New Superintendent
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education is seeking feedback that will assist them in hiring the next superintendent. Lori Blakeslee with the Green Bay Area Public School District says the Board’s consultant, BWP & Associates, will be creating a leadership profile based on survey responses that will help select the best candidates.
wtaq.com
UW-Green Bay Announces Fall Semester Commencement Speakers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — UW-Green Bay’s largest fall graduating class will hear from two Wisconsin leaders to inspire them as they cross the stage. Students graduating from associate, undergraduate and graduate programs will hear from Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton on Dec. 17.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Apartment Added to State Register of Historic Places
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay apartment building is being recognized for its contribution to the city’s social history. Mason Manor at 1424 Admiral Court is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1971, the eight-story building was built to address the...
wtaq.com
Neenah Alumni Say Goodbye to Shattuck Middle School Gym
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shattuck Middle School Gym in Neenah has been host to uncountable basketball games since it was opened in 1928, and a special game was played as a farewell to the gym on Friday. Former players and coaches said their emotional goodbyes to the Ole...
wtaq.com
Winnebago County Health Department Offering Free Narcan Training
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and knowing how to use Narcan can save a life. The Winnebago County Health Department is offering a virtual training on how to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is the medication that reverses the...
wtaq.com
Evers to Make Stop in Green Bay to Discuss State Budget
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With a new two-year state budget on the horizon, Gov. Tony Evers is planning stops around the state, including in Green Bay, to hear from citizens. The Dec. 20 listening session is set for 5:30-7 p.m. at the STEM Innovation Center on the University...
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
wtaq.com
54,000 Pills of Fentanyl Seized by Lake Winnebago Drug Unit
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Lake Winnebago drug unit has recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in its history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 54,000 pills of suspected fentanyl Wednesday. This is roughly 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth at least $500 thousand.
wtaq.com
College basketball a-plenty this weekend
(WNFL) – On the basketball courts , there will be plenty of action for area collegiate basketball fans. UW-Green Bay’s men’s basketball team hosts Kansas City tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the Resch Center. The Phoenix women host North Dakota State at 1 p.m. at the Kress Events Center.
wtaq.com
Menasha Names Next Police Chief Following Retirement of Current Long-Time Leader
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Menasha Police Department is naming its next leader after its current chief announced his retirement at the end of August. Current Investigative Lt. Nicholas Thorn will take over for Chief Timothy Styka, who has been in the role for over a decade. Thorn has...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Suspicious Incident Involving a Man and a Child.
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating after a child was reportedly approached by a strange man, promising candy and a puppy. The suspicious incident happened around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Washburn Street. Police say a child, whose age was not released, had been...
wtaq.com
Woman Sentenced After Chase in Manitowoc County Injures K9
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jessica Loney was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a high-speed chase which injured a K-9 deputy. She was also placed on extended supervision for 4.5 years, according to the Clerk of Courts office. No trial date has been set...
Comments / 0