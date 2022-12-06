Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
golfmagic.com
"Strange and arrogant thing to do" Rory McIlroy's former agent blasts PGA Tour
The former agent of Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy says it was "strange and arrogant" for the PGA Tour not to engage in a discussion with LIV Golf. Andrew "Chubby" Chandler has given an interview to the Mirror, where the renowned agent said he doesn't believe "it is such a bad thing anyway" that Saudi Arabia are attempting to legitimise their being.
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas dines at legendary Italian restaurant with even more legendary crew
On Wednesday, Justin Thomas lamented the fact that he and Jordan Spieth have yet to achieve "I-own-my-own-plane" status like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, their opponents in The Match this Saturday. But Thomas shouldn't fret, because he achieved something just as good and possibly better: Rao's status. As any food...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Rex and Lav's top 5 storylines of 2022
It was an unprecedented year in the golf world and plenty of stories were told. In this special Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner countdown their top 5 storylines of the year. The storylines will be revealed each day, with video of...
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
Did Greg Norman recruit for LIV Golf as QBE Shootout host? 18 LIV players who are former 'Shark Shootout' participants suggests he may have
There’s an old saying that once is an accident, twice is coincidence and three times is a pattern. What if I told you that 18 LIV Golf players who jumped from the PGA Tour this season for boatloads of Saudi cash had competed in the QBE Shootout, aka the Shark Shootout? That’s more than coincidence.
What Is Nelly Korda’s Net Worth, and How Does It Compare to the Highest-Paid PGA Tour Players?
How does Nelly Korda's net worth compare to the highest-paid male golfers? The post What Is Nelly Korda’s Net Worth, and How Does It Compare to the Highest-Paid PGA Tour Players? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Pelican Golf Club, host of The Match: Everything you need to know about the course
If, while watching the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match on Saturday, you’re noticing some similarities between the host layout—Pelican Golf Club—and Augusta National, you’re likely not alone. As darkness sets in Belleair, Fla. on Dec. 10, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take...
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Golf.com
2022 QBE Shootout: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: QBE Shootout to be mixed event | Rory reveals Sergio text rant | Screenshots of the year
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. QBE Shootout to become mixed team event. The AP’s Doug Ferguson…”Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are representing the LPGA Tour...
Rory McIlroy Confirms Irish Open Return
McIlroy will return to County Kildare's K Club – the scene of his first win in Ireland, which he secured in 2016
Tiburon Golf Club to host second of three professional golf events in four-month stretch with 2022 QBE Shootout
Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, is in the midst of a busy four-month stretch. The Greg Norman-designed course hosted the LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship last month. This week, it hosts the QBE Shootout, an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. The tournament features 12 teams of two golfers playing 54 holes in a scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball format. The CME and the QBE are played on Tiburon’s Golf course.
2022 QBE Shootout Friday first-round tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s time for the 2022 QBE Shootout. It’s a unique event, with 12 pairs competing in a three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It’s an unofficial PGA Tour event, but the winning duo will split the $950,000 first-place prize. The format is scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball.
Golf Channel
Prioritizing distance, Tiger Woods is switching his golf ball
Tiger Woods is making a change. When Woods tees it up Saturday for The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the 15-time major champion will switch his ball from a Bridgestone Tour B XS to a Tour B X. Woods helped design the Tour B XS, but...
GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)
Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Tiger ready for Match | Zalatoris return date | More NBC changes
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. Tiger ready for the Match. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”Tiger Woods is ready to go for the latest edition of “The Match”...
