Mountaineers look for Johnson to limit Walker when welcoming UAB
One of the highlights in a largely an unforgettable season a year ago for West Virginia was a 65-59 victory at UAB that left the Mountaineers 10-1 at the time before they struggled to a 16-17 finish. With the Blazers making the return trip to Morgantown for a 6 p.m....
Three Guys Before The Game – The BIG Announcement – UAB Preview (Episode 424)
A significant challenge and a significant announcement headline the 424th episode of Three Guys Before The Game. The Mountaineer basketball team (7-2) hosts UAB (7-1) in the Coliseum on Saturday night. The game features the nation’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, pitted against a WVU team that’s undefeated at home. West Virginia rallied to beat UAB in Birmingham last season.
Morgantown opens state title defense with win over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from Morgantown’s 97-22 win over Washington in the BFS Tipoff Classic at University High School. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Mountaineers too much for Midshipmen, 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Navy’s Austin Benigni converted a conventional three-point play with 14:18 remaining in Wednesday’s game at West Virginia, the Midshipmen found themselves trailing 54-49 for their smallest deficit since 8-5. From that point on, however, it was all Mountaineers, who began to pull away after making three 3-pointers in a span of 1:07 that allowed them to stretch the lead to 67-54 on the way to an 85-64 victory at the WVU Coliseum.
With both teams rolling, Marshall and Duquesne set to battle in Pittsburgh
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall and Duquesne struggled last season on the hardwood. The Herd was 12-21 and the Dukes finished 6-24 in rather unforgettable campaigns. If early results are any indication, history won’t be repeating itself this season. Marshall has won seven straight games and Duquesne has won...
England native James Okonkwo enjoying ‘wonderful’ time in second season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins has recruited players from Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, France, Mali, Poland, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Turkey and Ukraine during his 16 seasons at WVU. His first signee from England came to Morgantown after a brief stop in Beckley. Sophomore forward James Okonkwo is a...
Marshall holds off Duquesne 82-71 for eighth straight win
Marshall put together some textbook basketball in the last five minutes of the first half to take a 46-27 lead over Duquesne in Thursday night’s game at UMPC Conner Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, as the Thundering Herd expected, made charge after charge in the second half to claw...
81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack remembered at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several members of the public and members of the WVU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps gathered to remember the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Oglebay Plaza at the site of the mast of U.S.S. West Virginia on WVU’s downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.
FBI now involved in faux school shooting investigation; Monongalia County response praised
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State homeland security officials say there were a total of 19 hoax threats in 17 West Virginia counties during a sudden rash of 911 calls Wednesday. The caller reported an active shooting in progress at a local high school. Each report claimed the gunman was in the school and there were casualties. Officials stress all of the calls were a hoax.
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
Morgantown firefighter retaliation case against city continued into 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The ongoing dispute between the City of Morgantown and its union firefighters will stretch into next year. The retaliation claim was filed against the city by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 313 following new personnel rules implemented July 1, 2022 after firefighters pursued lawsuits over holiday backpay and compensation in 2019.
Buckhannon couple face charges after death of young child
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A couple from Buckhannon is facing child neglect charges after the death of a two-year-old and serious injuries to a one-year-old. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.
Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered medical emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Police have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport on Nov. 21. Police said driver Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the back of the FBI property.
Fairmont looks to start new tradition with first-ever Christmas tree lighting downtown
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The City of Fairmont is ready to host the first-ever Christmas tree lighting in the heart of downtown. The 20-foot Christmas tree is being placed at the entrance of the historic downtown shopping district across from the Huntington Bank and will brighten the night sky for the first time at a ceremony on Thursday, December 8. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and will kickoff the annual Fairmont Hometown Holiday Celebration, including the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
