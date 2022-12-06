Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
East-Central Illinois lawmaker passes away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – An Illinois lawmaker from part of central Illinois has died. Several Springfield-area TV stations are reporting State Senator Scott Bennett was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, and that the Champaign County Coroner says he died of natural causes. Bennett reportedly was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Pritzker signs unemployment insurance agreement
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J-B Pritzker has signed legislation tackling a loan to the state’s unemployment trust fund into law. Pritzker says the $1.8 billion deal will pay off a federal loan Illinois had to take out when so many people were claiming unemployment benefits during the pandemic, and sets the fund on a path to fiscal stability.
Pritzker speaks on proposed assault weapons ban, SAFE-T Act changes
CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.
State: COVID case increases ‘significant’
CHICAGO, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health’s projected winter increase in COVID-19 cases is coming to pass. The state says 74 of the state’s 102 counties are now at some form of elevated risk of spreading the virus. Peoria and Tazewell Counties are now at...
