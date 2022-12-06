CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO