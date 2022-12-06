ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

STDs skyrocket to highest levels in a decade in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFT7S_0jZEvgnW00

ATLANTA — Sexually transmitted diseases skyrocketed to the highest level in a decade in Georgia in 2021. according to state data.

Georgia reported 106,467 combined cases of STDs, primarily gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia, in 2021, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That represents a more than 17% increase from just a year earlier in 2020 and a 54% increase from a decade ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 2020, Georgia ranked 6th in the nation for chlamydia, 16th for gonorrhea and 9th for syphilis. The CDC has not released data broken down by state for 2021.

Nationally, STD infections have risen for the sixth consecutive year. The CDC estimates that of the nearly 20 million new STD infections reported a year in the U.S., half of them are among people aged 15 to 24. One in two sexually active people will contract an STD by age 25, according to the GDPH.

“These infections remain common, and costly, and challenge the health and wellness of millions of people across the United States,” according to the GDPH.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to the CDC, despite an initial decline in reported STD cases during the pandemic, 2020 surveillance data showed that the pandemic did little to slow the increase of STDs across the U.S.

“There were moments in 2020 when it felt like the world was standing still, but STDs weren’t,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., Director of CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention The unrelenting momentum of the STD epidemic continued even as STD prevention services were disrupted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3qVf_0jZEvgnW00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Patrice Buckley
3d ago

We need to re-education the people of Georgia on how STDs are spread about and put better measures in place to reduce this pending crisis.

Reply
7
default-avatar
dpeacoe333
3d ago

preachers of Ga. need to preach the morals of the bible we are losing the soul of this country so called Christian's especially in Atlanta helped but warnock back in office who goes against everything the bible states

Reply(1)
5
Angel1109
2d ago

I previously worked for the department of public health and it's crazy that there are not any kinds of help for these kind of situations. I'm from California and we have all kinds of programs to help educate everyone about the spread of STDs . it's really sad because I feel that more people would use condoms if they had access to them

Reply
3
Related
wrbl.com

Columbus health official discusses flu numbers and options available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As flu numbers continue to rise, WRBL sat down with health professionals to discuss the outbreak and how to prevent spreading the virus. According to the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland, there has been a major uptick in hospitalizations due to the virus this year. In 2021 there were less than 20 flu hospitalizations in Georgia and so far, in 2022 there have been more than 1,000.
COLUMBUS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: Flu infections in Ohio alarming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced it is encouraging people to wear masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season as COVID-10, influenza, and RSV circulate at the same time. CDC data shows almost every state is reporting high or very high flu activity. […]
OHIO STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County from the report issued December 7, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state and the counties weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status...
COBB COUNTY, GA
horseandrider.com

28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON — (AP) — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
HOUSTON, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy