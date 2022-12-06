Read full article on original website
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4. […]
Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Former Hardeman County Sheriff laid to rest
Hardeman County (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma sheriff who catapulted to brief national fame after rescuing a kidnapped baby in 2002 is laid to rest Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in the town where he grew up. Randy Akers died Sunday and was buried in Quanah Memorial Park. He served as sheriff of Hardeman County for 15 […]
No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi and car crashed Friday morning on I-44 near Burkburnett. It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14, which is now closed to traffic. Officials on scene said the car attempted to make an “unsafe lane change,” and made contact with the semi. Both...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
‘Brady List’ in 97th District includes Clay County Sheriff
Since he assumed the role of Clay County's sheriff in 2020, Sheriff Lyde has been associated with multiple controversies.
Vacant Lawton home catches fire Tuesday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a fully involved structure fire on Tuesday night, but fortunately no one was injured in the blaze. According to fire officials, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of SW 13th and A Ave. When crews...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon. Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State...
Fire destroys Knic Knac’s over weekend, one hospitalized
HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Several months after opening up their new restaurant in Henrietta, offering a high-class experience, the owners of Knic Knac’s Steak and Seafood house are safe after a massive fire over the weekend. In a social media post, Ellen Fee said she was out of town at the time, but she said it […]
Knic Knac’s owners reflect on devastation left behind by fire
HENRIETTA (KFDX/ KJTL) — The owners of a very popular Texoma restaurant are left figuring out their next steps after a massive fire tore through their home and business over the weekend. Knic Knac’s Steak and Seafood House in Henrietta will be closed until further notice as they deal with the damage left behind by […]
Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
Why Would Any Attack Come Through Fort Sill’s Front Gates?
As I was standing in the Orlando International Airport's security bullpen awaiting my turn to be felt up by TSA last week, one thought kept running through my mind. If the airport has fifteen miles of fence line, what makes authorities think a security threat is going to walk right through the front door? As our plane lifted to altitude, that thought started to focus on Fort Sill.
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
