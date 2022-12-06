ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Atherton Street has reopened after crash, State College police say

By Matt Hymowitz
 4 days ago

South Atherton Street was closed for more than three hours Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash.

State College police announced the road had reopened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Atherton had been closed between Allen Street and Boalsburg Road. 511PA indicated a multi-vehicle crash took place on Atherton between Easterly/Westerly Parkway and Pugh Street. Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6bgr_0jZEvNDp00
Part of South Atherton Street was closed Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash. Centre County Report

