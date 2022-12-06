South Atherton Street has reopened after crash, State College police say

South Atherton Street was closed for more than three hours Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash.

State College police announced the road had reopened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Atherton had been closed between Allen Street and Boalsburg Road. 511PA indicated a multi-vehicle crash took place on Atherton between Easterly/Westerly Parkway and Pugh Street. Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.