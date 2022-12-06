The health secretary is embroiled in a sexism storm after he was accused of being unwilling to negotiate with the leader of striking nurses because she is a woman who mainly represents women. Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on 15 and 20 December. The RCN says Mr Barclay is failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he says his "door remains open".Ms Cullen said: "I'm a woman negotiating for a 90 per...

32 MINUTES AGO