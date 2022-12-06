ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia awards posthumous degrees to slain players

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees to three football players who died in a campus shooting last month.

Wide receiver Devin Chandler majored in American studies. Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American and African studies. Linebacker D'Sean Perry double majored in studio art and African American and African studies.

"It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D'Sean," athletic director Carla Williams said in a university news release.

The request to award the degrees came from associate dean Rachel Most, who was a dean for all three players in Virginia's College of Arts and Sciences.

Perry, Chandler and Davis were killed in a shooting in a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning to the Charlottesville campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season. The university held a memorial service on campus on Nov. 19, with more than 9,000 in attendance.

Running back Mike Hollins and another student were injured in the shooting. The suspect, former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail.

--Field Level Media

