Charlottesville, VA

WSET

Danny Rocco introduced as new VMI head football coach

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A new era in VMI football is officially underway, as Danny Rocco met the media after becoming the 33rd all-time coach of the VMI Keydets. The former Liberty Flames head coach from 2006 to 2011 took both Richmond and Delaware to the FCS semifinals, before spending this past season at Penn State on the staff of head coach James Franklin.
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 9th, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Scores for Friday, December 9, 2022 (Check photos for more stats on games!) Westover Christian-Danville 60, Temple Christian 39. Westover Christian-Danville 50, Temple Christian 15. William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at)...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Player of the Year finalists announced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the finalists for the 2022 #ABC13FootballFriday Player of the Year award (in alphabetical order):. Jaicere Bateman, Quarterback, Heritage. Gideon Davidson, Running Back, L.C.A. Jonathan Pennix, Wide Receiver/Def. Back, Appomattox. Tae Thompson, Quarterback, William Campbell. George White, Quarterback, E.C. Glass. The winner will be...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Preliminary hearing set for UVA deadly shooting suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others appeared in court in Albemarle County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement said Christopher Jones Jr. opened fire on a charter bus filled with students who were returning to campus on...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital recognized for maternity care, report says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital with the “High Performing” Designation for Maternity Care. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report invited hospitals to self-report their maternity data from the 2020 calendar year to identify hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care and help expectant families to make informed choices about where to seek care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital successfully submitted its survey data in the spring.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Join the Premier Christmas Club and start saving today!

Do you have a New Year's resolution to save more money? Are you eyeing a big purchase in the new year? Do you need to set aside money for the upcoming tax season?. No matter what your savings goals are, it's never too early to start. The Farmers Bank of Appomattox has an account that will meet your needs. It's called the Premier Christmas Club, and now's the time to start thinking about enrolling.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Nelson Co. school bus driver found guilty of driving intoxicated sentenced to year in jail

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A bus driver in Nelson County has been found guilty after allegedly driving a school bus intoxicated last year. According to Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, on Monday after a full-day bench trial, Rebecca Rousey was found guilty of driving a school bus, with 26 children as passengers, while having a breath alcohol concentration of 0.10.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
LYNCHBURG, VA

