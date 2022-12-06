Do you have a New Year's resolution to save more money? Are you eyeing a big purchase in the new year? Do you need to set aside money for the upcoming tax season?. No matter what your savings goals are, it's never too early to start. The Farmers Bank of Appomattox has an account that will meet your needs. It's called the Premier Christmas Club, and now's the time to start thinking about enrolling.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO