Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
WSET
NCAA grants extra season to UVA players with expiring eligibility following shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia Football Team has had anything but a normal end to their season, following the tragic shooting last month that claimed the lives of three of their own. Now, as the Cavaliers continue to honor and remember the lives of Devin Chandler,...
WSET
Danny Rocco introduced as new VMI head football coach
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A new era in VMI football is officially underway, as Danny Rocco met the media after becoming the 33rd all-time coach of the VMI Keydets. The former Liberty Flames head coach from 2006 to 2011 took both Richmond and Delaware to the FCS semifinals, before spending this past season at Penn State on the staff of head coach James Franklin.
WSET
Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct external review of deadly UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm, Quinn Emanuel, to conduct an external review of the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three students and injured two others on November 13. The review will be led by William Burck and...
WSET
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 9th, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Scores for Friday, December 9, 2022 (Check photos for more stats on games!) Westover Christian-Danville 60, Temple Christian 39. Westover Christian-Danville 50, Temple Christian 15. William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at)...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Player of the Year finalists announced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the finalists for the 2022 #ABC13FootballFriday Player of the Year award (in alphabetical order):. Jaicere Bateman, Quarterback, Heritage. Gideon Davidson, Running Back, L.C.A. Jonathan Pennix, Wide Receiver/Def. Back, Appomattox. Tae Thompson, Quarterback, William Campbell. George White, Quarterback, E.C. Glass. The winner will be...
WSET
Preliminary hearing set for UVA deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others appeared in court in Albemarle County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement said Christopher Jones Jr. opened fire on a charter bus filled with students who were returning to campus on...
WSET
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital recognized for maternity care, report says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital with the “High Performing” Designation for Maternity Care. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report invited hospitals to self-report their maternity data from the 2020 calendar year to identify hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care and help expectant families to make informed choices about where to seek care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital successfully submitted its survey data in the spring.
WSET
Academy Center of the Arts announces three shows as part of 2023 lineup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is announcing an exciting lineup of shows for the 2023 season. On Friday, the center shared that "Madagascar the Musical" is coming to their stage on May 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. "Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as...
WSET
WSET
WSET
Liberty theatre alumna takes on leading role in Christmas film, ‘I Heard the Bells’
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University theatre alumna is celebrating her on-screen debut in the Christmas feature film, "I Heard the Bells." Rachel Hughes, Liberty University’s Department of Theatre Arts Class of 2013, is taking her talent on the stage to the big screen. Based on the...
WSET
WSET
New and vibrant: Day & Night to join the food scene in Downtown Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're on Instagram, you may have seen behind-the-scenes pictures and videos over the past months as Day & Night prepared to open on Commerce Street in Downtown Lynchburg. The grand opening for the new restaurant and bar is finally set for December 9 at...
WSET
Bistro Brothers BBQ closing its doors after being open in Lynchburg since 2014
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg BBQ restaurant announced that they are closing their doors at the end of the month. Bistro Brothers BBQ announced on Facebook on Thursday morning that the restaurant will have its final day on December 30. Marcus Revely, the owner of Bistro Brothers BBQ,...
WSET
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
WSET
WSET
WSET
Nelson Co. school bus driver found guilty of driving intoxicated sentenced to year in jail
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A bus driver in Nelson County has been found guilty after allegedly driving a school bus intoxicated last year. According to Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, on Monday after a full-day bench trial, Rebecca Rousey was found guilty of driving a school bus, with 26 children as passengers, while having a breath alcohol concentration of 0.10.
WSET
'Best Friend for the Holidays:' Lynchburg Humane Society promotes adoption extravaganza
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is hoping people will turn to them to find a "Best Friend for the Holidays." They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, to host a holiday adoption extravaganza from Friday through Sunday. The collaborative weekend-long "A...
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
