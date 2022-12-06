We don't see how this could be true, but it's all over the internet so it must be true, right?. According to a tale told on the Chinese website AutoHome and relayed by The Drive, the driver of a Chinese-built Haval H6 crossover was stuck behind the wheel for more than 300 highway miles because the brakes failed to engage and he was unable to disable the set speed (about 62 mph) of the cruise control system. Brakes AND cruise control, what are the odds.

1 DAY AGO