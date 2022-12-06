Read full article on original website
What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads
Nearly 900 people are killed on average in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet every year, according to the Department of Transportation, so what do you do if you start to lose control of the vehicle?
Man Trapped In Moving Car On Highway For Hours After Cruise Control Breaks
A driver was reportedly trapped on the highway for hours after the cruise control of his vehicle refused to cancel.
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
CT Man who Mysteriously Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead in Upstate NY
CT Man who Mysteriously Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead in Upstate NY. An unsolved mystery that baffled many for nearly a decade came to a sad ending this week when police in Upstate NY found the deceased body of a man who mysteriously went missing - leaving behind a wife and 3 kids - back in July of 2013.
New York Gets A Third REAL ID Reprieve; What’s The New Deadline?
Originally announced in 2005, the REAL ID has had an extremely rough launch in the US. After states dragged their feet for more than a decade to set compliance deadlines, April 27, 2020 became the official deadline. Then COVID hit and it became May 3, 2023 because of office closings.
Capital Region Gas Prices Under $3 a Gallon? Here Are the Cheapest
Are New York gas prices really going down? Just 4 months ago we were happy to see prices at the pump fall below $4 a gallon. Today there are several gas stations under $3.50 a gallon but only a few around $3 a gallon. This Summer I researched the cheapest...
Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent millions to combat cigarette smuggling. Recent policy responses include greater law enforcement activity on interstate roads, differential tax rates near low-tax...
Forget About Van Life, This Man Is Traveling the U.S. in His $1,500 Car
A man living out of his car in New York City has gained viral attention after sharing his daily life with more than 250,000 followers on TikTok. Kyle Offutt was born in Wichita, Kansas, and has been living out of his car for over a year. In 2019, the U.S....
Chinese driver unable to disable cruise control is supposedly stuck behind the wheel for hours
We don't see how this could be true, but it's all over the internet so it must be true, right?. According to a tale told on the Chinese website AutoHome and relayed by The Drive, the driver of a Chinese-built Haval H6 crossover was stuck behind the wheel for more than 300 highway miles because the brakes failed to engage and he was unable to disable the set speed (about 62 mph) of the cruise control system. Brakes AND cruise control, what are the odds.
