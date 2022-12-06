ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent millions to combat cigarette smuggling. Recent policy responses include greater law enforcement activity on interstate roads, differential tax rates near low-tax...
MINNESOTA STATE
Autoblog

Chinese driver unable to disable cruise control is supposedly stuck behind the wheel for hours

We don't see how this could be true, but it's all over the internet so it must be true, right?. According to a tale told on the Chinese website AutoHome and relayed by The Drive, the driver of a Chinese-built Haval H6 crossover was stuck behind the wheel for more than 300 highway miles because the brakes failed to engage and he was unable to disable the set speed (about 62 mph) of the cruise control system. Brakes AND cruise control, what are the odds.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy