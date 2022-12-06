Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
WOWT
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three years ago, some tenants at the Mall of the Bluffs were angry and concerned about the future of their business when the mall shut its doors. Menards purchased the old mall and they didn’t waste any time redeveloping the space. Business owners are hoping this project brings new life to the area.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
WOWT
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at...
WOWT
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sentence was handed down Friday that included a fine and a settlement for Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha-based food processing company, for falsifying information about its grading records. In addition to a year of probation, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered Nebraska...
WOWT
Omaha woman encouraging plasma donors
Douglas County Health Department reports uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Omaha pharmacies deal with Tamiflu shortage headaches. Kohll's pharmacies were expecting to get more in by the end of business Thursday. Iowa proposes settlement for Glenwood resource center. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:38 AM UTC. The DOJ says...
KETV.com
MUD Board approves rate hikes for both gas and water
OMAHA, Neb. — Your gas and water bills are going up. The Metropolitan Utilities District Board voted on Wednesday to approve a budget that increases fees for both gas and water service and warned that plans for a downtown streetcar could drive rates even higher. Under the new budget...
WOWT
OPS meetings to help inform families about planned bus changes
A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. An icy mix may impact the morning drive, changing to rain in the afternoon. He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.
WOWT
Saved by plasma after bad crash, Omaha woman now urges community to donate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elyse Kenny was 17 years old in 2008, when she crashed her car into a tree. She says she is alive today because of plasma. The impact of the crash shattered her femurs, knees, and ankles. “I did not walk unassisted for about a year,” Kenny...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Menards...
WOWT
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - By Dec. 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County will have, on average, already seen three inches of snow. In 2022, the area has only had a dusting, not even an inch. In total, crews cover roughly 300 miles of asphalt and nearly 1,100 miles of gravel across the county....
WOWT
Omaha bank branch robbed; police looking for tips
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for information about a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Omaha. At 9:11 a.m., two armed Black men robbed the Bank of the West branch at 168th and Harrison streets and fled “in an unknown direction,” according to an OPS release.
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
KETV.com
Oil spill near Nebraska-Kansas border shuts down Keystone pipeline
STEELE CITY, Neb. — The Keystone pipeline system was shut down after a leak was found near the Nebraska-Kansas border. TC Energy confirmed a release of oil into a creek just south of Steele City, Nebraska. The company said alarms triggered and pressure dropped in the system Wednesday night.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Underwood, IA crash impacts interstate traffic Wednesday morning
A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound near Underwood has westbound lanes completely blocked. See the below photo for IDOT's suggested detour.
WOWT
Omaha family recovering from tragic house fire now ask community for help
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a traumatic Tuesday night for a family of six. They were transported to a hospital after escaping a house fire. Fire crews arrived at the scene after 9:15 p.m. and found the house near 28th Avenue and Vane Street fully involved in a fire.
WOWT
Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data. Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday...
WOWT
The Fund provides wounded Army Ranger unexpected support
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a gray and chilly Friday afternoon, you won’t find Kyle and Taylor Emmons complaining about the weather. Not after what they’ve been through since his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan nearly ten years ago. “It probably took a good year or two to...
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
Comments / 0