COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three years ago, some tenants at the Mall of the Bluffs were angry and concerned about the future of their business when the mall shut its doors. Menards purchased the old mall and they didn’t waste any time redeveloping the space. Business owners are hoping this project brings new life to the area.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO