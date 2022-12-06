Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Three Badgers Coaches Luke Fickell Should Keep on Staff
The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff is going to look a lot different going forward. Luke Fickell is the new head coach, and he has already brought a few of his assistants from Cincinnati with him. Additionally, he hired Phil Longo (offensive coordinator) and Jack Bicknell Jr. (offensive line) from North Carolina. Jim Leonhard has announced that he will not return to Wisconsin following the Badgers appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. To be certain, there will be many more coaching moves announced as the winter and spring go on. However, there are three current coaches that Fickell may want to keep on staff for a variety of reasons.
wisportsheroics.com
Luke Fickell Pens Heartfelt Letter To Cincinnati
Luke Fickell had a great career at the University of Cincinnati. He led the Bearcats to national relevance as they became the only non-power 5 team to ever make the College Football Playoff. His move to Wisconsin is one Fickell clearly is excited about. However, as with any time anybody changes a job, it is tough to leave the old place. Luke Fickell wrote a heartfelt letter to the people of the University of Cincinnati.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Football: Luke Fickell chosen over Jim Leonhard…why?
Many thought it was just a matter of time before Jim Leonhard would be the head football coach at Wisconsin. Leonhard was named interim coach on Oct. 2 after a surprising firing of Paul Chryst. A star player at Wisconsin, Leonhard was a Wisconsin guy. A Badger through and through.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Massive Offensive Tackle Commits To The Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers will have a whole new recruiting plan over the next few years. The days of Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard will be over. Losing Jim Leonhard isn’t going to be easy to recover from. He has been a staple for Wisconsin’s defense for years. That being said, the old way of doing things in Madison clearly wasn’t working. Year after year the Badgers would maybe fight for a Big Ten West Title, only to lose in the Big Ten Championship Game. Sometimes in an embarrassing fashion. Going forward Wisconsin could become an offensive powerhouse team, something that is needed in NCAA to win meaningful games. Today Wisconsin got much better.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Four Wisconsin Badgers Named To All-Big Ten
The Wisconsin Badgers have yet again put out some incredibly talented players on the football field. 2022 may not have ended the way Badgers fans wanted, but it was still successful in many regards. Finishing 6-6 and earning a trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix is not the pinnacle of Badger football. However, several quality players contributed to this team in 2022. Four were recognized by the Big Ten. Two were first team and two were second team. Here are their names.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin WR Markus Allen Makes Transfer Portal Decision
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players test out the transfer portal this season. Wide receiver Markus Allen was one of those players. It was to be expected after the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst midseason. The Badgers hired Luke Fickell, and the program will be heading in a new direction without the prior coaching staff, which includes Jim Leonhard.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Announce Team Awards
The focus of the Wisconsin Badgers football program has been on the future. With the hiring of Luke Fickell, everyone has been interested in the program’s new direction. However, this current season is not over, and there is still a lot to celebrate. While the season did not go the way many wanted it to go, there were many players that performed well. The Wisconsin Badgers announced their team awards on Friday night.
wisportsheroics.com
Why Fickell Makes Sense For UW
Thomas Jefferson once said, “If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.” University of Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh thoroughly understood this quote when choosing his next football coach. The shock of McIntosh’s announcement naming Luke Fickell the...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Hire Highly Regarded O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.
Change has come to Madison, Wisconsin and the Badgers football program. With change, of course, comes many questions. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers future, but that future sure does seem bright. While it has come at a steep cost (Jim Leonhard leaving the program), the new assortment of coaches at Wisconsin should give Badgers fans cause for celebration and excitement. It was recently reported that Luke Fickell hired UNC’s Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. In addition, it appears as if Fickell was also to lure away UNC’s offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. Badgers fans, this is a BIG deal!
wisportsheroics.com
Star Player Expected To Miss Wisconsin/Iowa Game
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team visits rival Iowa in a pivotal early season Big Ten contest on Sunday evening. The Badgers are looking to make it three wins in a row and move to 2-0 in Big Ten play, while the Hawkeyes enter Sunday off a 75-56 thrashing of rival Iowa State. Iowa star and leading scorer Kris Murray (19.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg) sat out the Iowa State game with a foot injury, and it appears Murray will miss the Wisconsin game as well:
wisportsheroics.com
Luke Fickell On Jim Leonhard’s Conclusion: ‘Best For All Of Us’
Luke Fickell comments on Jim Leonhard’s decision. The Wisconsin Badgers need a makeover. That seems to be new head coach Luke Fickell’s assessment as he hires a new staff and former Badgers and recruits head for the hills. In their place, Fickell is going after talent that fits his system. He’s bringing in an accomplished staff that hopes to turn Wisconsin into a Big Ten contender again. That staff won’t include Wisconsin favorite, Jim Leonhard.
wisportsheroics.com
Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Lists Wisconsin Among His Final Eight Schools
The Wisconsin Badgers offense is going to look different going forward. Of course, Luck Fickell is the new head coach and there is a new offensive line coach in town. That coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., followed new offensive coordinator Phil Longo from UNC. In addition to these changes, quarterback Graham Mertz has transferred to the University of Kentucky. Exactly who will be the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023 is still a mystery. However, one intriguing four-star quarterback recruit has listed Wisconsin among his final eight schools. His name is Michael Van Buren, and he will be a big part of the 2024 class of whatever school is able to nab him.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Pursuing Four-Star Point Guard from Minnesota
It seems as if this is a good week for Wisconsin to fleece Minnesota. Earlier today, Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen decommitted from Minnesota and announced that he will return to the Badgers in 2023. For over a year, Wisconsin has been recruiting junior point guard Daniel Freitag, the number one junior basketball player in the state of Minnesota.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
wisportsheroics.com
Mertz to Transfer: A Necessary Evil
By all accounts, Graham Mertz was a model citizen during his run in Madison. There were no behavioral scandals or rumors about him being a poor teammate; he conducted his business over the past three years with class and maturity. However, the news that he has entered the transfer portal is a positive step for both Mertz and the Badgers.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Extend Offer to Former Four-Star Recruit in Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have a new head coach in Luke Fickell. While his hiring was well-regarded by national pundits and college football experts, many Badgers players have entered the transfer portal. This is not too unusual as there is always roster turnover whenever a new head coach is hired. That being said, Fickell and his staff are also hitting the transfer portal hard in ogrder to help field a competitive team in 2023. One player that has been offered a scholarship by Wisconsin is defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Volleyball Advances to the Elite 8 after Beating Penn State
Badgers Volleyball Advances to the Elite 8 after beating Penn State just rolls off your tongue. No. 1 Wisconsin looked as though they were going to sweep the No. 9 Penn State after winning the first two sets and leading late in the third set. After Wisconsin dropped set three and then four, fans lucky enough to watch, listen or attend witnessed a 5 set thriller. Wisconsin advances to the Elite 8 for the fifth straight season.
Comments / 0