The Wisconsin Badgers offense is going to look different going forward. Of course, Luck Fickell is the new head coach and there is a new offensive line coach in town. That coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., followed new offensive coordinator Phil Longo from UNC. In addition to these changes, quarterback Graham Mertz has transferred to the University of Kentucky. Exactly who will be the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023 is still a mystery. However, one intriguing four-star quarterback recruit has listed Wisconsin among his final eight schools. His name is Michael Van Buren, and he will be a big part of the 2024 class of whatever school is able to nab him.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO