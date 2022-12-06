Lansing offering free parking until early January

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On-street, metered parking in the City of Lansing will be free starting Monday, Dec. 12.

Mayor Andy Schor said the free parking is part of an effort to get locals and visitors to shop local during the holiday season in downtown and Old Town.

“Offering complimentary parking is one way that we can help support these small businesses during this critical time of the year,” said Schor. “This will just make it easier for residents and visitors to stop into their favorite business downtown and have one less thing to worry about.”

Free parking will go on until Jan. 2, 2023.

Free Parking Fridays will also be extended until March 31, 2023.

Maximum time limits and safety violations will continue to be enforced.

