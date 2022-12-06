Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Iris Ann Shearin Smith
Iris Ann Shearin Smith, 84 of Roanoke Rapids, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home. She was born in Halifax County on September 18, 1938 to the late Ira Milton Shearin and Lillian Robertson Shearin. Iris loved her yard and was a member of First United...
rrspin.com
December 9, 2022
J. Reuben Daniel City Hall & Police Station: 1040 Roanoke Avenue (252) 533-2800. The City of Roanoke Rapids is now accepting applications for the following positions:. (Part Time) Parks & Recreation Building Supervisor. For more information on our job opportunities, please visit www.roanokerapidsnc.com/employment. The City of Roanoke Rapids is an...
rrspin.com
Notice of meeting location change: Halifax Co. Board of Commissioners
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute §143-318.12 that the December 9, 2022 Regular Meeting, Retreat, of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 9:00 A. M. meeting location has changed from the Center for Energy Education to the Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
rrspin.com
Halifax County Board of Commissioners meeting: Dec. 9, 2022
The agenda for the December 9, 2022 Regular Meeting, Retreat, of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners can be accessed at this link. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held at 9:00 A. M. in the Board of Commissioner Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Halifax County Historic Courthouse, located at 10 North King Street, Halifax, North Carolina.
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
rrspin.com
Meeting notice: Halifax County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Halifax County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting platform. Anyone interested in participating in the meeting may join by clicking this link. Enter the following Meeting...
wunc.org
Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area
The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses. Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units. “Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but...
rrspin.com
Wilson Price Pearson
Wilson Price Pearson, 80, of Emporia, VA passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Mr. Pearson was born September 3, 1942, in Brink, VA to the late Vassie Wilson Pearson and Martha Bell Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Lynn Pearson. Mr. Pearson...
rrspin.com
DEQ documents show longtime interest in WestPoint property
As early as 2016, interest was expressed in the former WestPoint Stevens Rosemary textile mill for manufacturing purposes, according to documents filed with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. While no documents were immediately located in DEQ files that speak to a proposal made to county commissioners about a...
warrenrecord.com
Business continues to expand to meet customer needs
Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
wcti12.com
QVC distribution center fire cause listed as undetermined
CHARLOTTE, Mecklenburg County — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with multiple local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a major fire at a QVC distribution center in North Carolina is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of...
rrspin.com
Deadline passes with no bids on theater
The city today received no sealed bids on the Roanoke Rapids Theatre after rejecting one last month because of a tax reduction stipulation. This marks the second time no bids were received on the venue after a September 12 deadline passed with no offers. City Manager Kelly Traynham said the...
WITN
Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.
wcti12.com
Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away
Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.
nsjonline.com
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
cbs17
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation,...
rrspin.com
Branch, Scott to take oaths of office on New Year's Day
Two judicial officials will take their oaths of office on New Year’s Day. Brenda Branch, who won the race for Halifax County superior court judge in the May primary, will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on January 1 on the courthouse lawn on Ferrell Lane in Halifax. Kim...
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
cbs17
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
