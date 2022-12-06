Read full article on original website
Bookstore owner, veteran recalls Steubenville revitalization
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His store has only been open for 13 years…but veteran Peter Marx has watched a complete revitalization of Steubenville from his downtown window. He runs Bookmarx on 4th Street, a bookstore that has seen lots of success in its central location. But he and his wife Patricia are getting ready to […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WTAP
Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will be holding a vigil this sunday for those lost to suicide. Washington State Community College dean of student success, Kathy Temple-Miller says that the college is thankful to have the opportunity to hold this vigil. College officials say they want to...
westliberty.edu
West Liberty University Names Dr. Cathy Monteroso Interim President
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Dec. 7, 2022 — The West Liberty University Board of Governors (BOG) made history today by naming Dr. Cathy Monteroso its interim president during its regularly scheduled meeting held at 4 p.m. in Shaw Hall and on Zoom. She will be the first woman to serve...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Fairmont Marion County Senior Citizens location closed Thursday
Marion County Senior Citizens' Fairmont location is closed Thursday, its executive director told 12 News.
Daily Athenaeum
Are WVU’s three-week winter courses worth it?
WVU’s Winter Intersession will return in just two weeks, offering students the opportunity to enroll in three-week courses packed with a semester’s worth of course material during the break. The University opened registration for the shortened term in October, releasing more than 40 course offerings. Ideally, this would...
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. gives No Shave November funds to W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in the Parkersburg Police Department’s history, the officers took part in No Shave November. Police chief, Matt Board says that any officer who wanted to grow their facial hair out would have to pay up for charity. “The guys were receptive,”...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Heritage funding four historic preservation projects in city
WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. Wheeling Heritage has announced it is awarding $375,000 to four historic preservation projects in the city. This is made possible by the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Subgrant Program, a competitive national federal funding grant, in which...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
