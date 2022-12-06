ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Bookstore owner, veteran recalls Steubenville revitalization

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His store has only been open for 13 years…but veteran Peter Marx has watched a complete revitalization of Steubenville from his downtown window. He runs Bookmarx on 4th Street, a bookstore that has seen lots of success in its central location. But he and his wife Patricia are getting ready to […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
westliberty.edu

West Liberty University Names Dr. Cathy Monteroso Interim President

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Dec. 7, 2022 — The West Liberty University Board of Governors (BOG) made history today by naming Dr. Cathy Monteroso its interim president during its regularly scheduled meeting held at 4 p.m. in Shaw Hall and on Zoom. She will be the first woman to serve...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Are WVU’s three-week winter courses worth it?

WVU’s Winter Intersession will return in just two weeks, offering students the opportunity to enroll in three-week courses packed with a semester’s worth of course material during the break. The University opened registration for the shortened term in October, releasing more than 40 course offerings. Ideally, this would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Heritage funding four historic preservation projects in city

WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. Wheeling Heritage has announced it is awarding $375,000 to four historic preservation projects in the city. This is made possible by the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Subgrant Program, a competitive national federal funding grant, in which...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Quarterback Commit

Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

