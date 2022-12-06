Read full article on original website
Related
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree
It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
TODAY.com
Angel number 222 meaning: Why seeing this number could mean new relationships
Have you been seeing 2:22 on clocks, 222 on license plates or $2.22 on receipts lately? You could be receiving a message. Spiritual practitioners believe that series of repeating digits — like 111, 222, 333 and so on — are signs from a higher power. These are known as angel numbers. In some cases, these sequences can be a sign of good luck, while other numbers can signify a call to action.
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
People are praising man's 'genius' hack to get his clothes to dry faster
Drying laundry in the winter can be a tedious job, especially with energy costs soaring and many of us reducing how often we're turning on the heating. But people on social media are praising one man after he shared a genius trick for drying his laundry - and it's a space saver, too.
Refinery29
Why Do People Hate My Nose Job So Much?
I sometimes look back fondly on my old nose: its wide bridge with a hump, the spherical tip and dented, asymmetric side. But I think that's because I've forgotten what it was like to actually live with it. Some years ago, after many months of research and consultations, I booked...
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
MedicalXpress
Parents talk more to toddlers who talk back, study finds
Hummus. Chewbacca. Tofu. Belly button. These are just a few of the thousands of words scientists at Duke painstakingly decoded from over 2,000 hours of infants' daily lives. They recently used these data to determine if the amount of language kids hear might explain why girls have bigger vocabularies early in life than boys.
17 Times People On Bumble Matched, Then Things Immediately Went Wrong
"None of your business," in response to a harmless opening question seems like a bad sign.
Dads Are Now Experiencing the Motherhood Penalty. That’s Not Good.
Evan Porter, a 32-year-old Dad from Atlanta, worked at a marketing agency before his daughter was born. His company provided him two weeks of paid family leave and he was excited to take that time off to spend with his newborn, before returning to the workplace. The company, he says, was supportive. But then a blunter truth emerged: His new role as a father would not help him succeed. Although he didn’t realize it, he was starting to experience what some scholars refer to as the motherhood penalty, or the flexibility stigma.
How To Help Someone Who Always Plays The Victim
We all know someone who’s prone to a victim mentality. If anything goes sideways in their world, they instinctually divert to woe-is-me-isms, pointing fingers, or any behavior that helps them seek pity. A victim mentality is marked by a general sense that the unhappiness one feels or the circumstances one endures are completely the fault of others. Those who play the victim deflect blame and responsibility. When you’re in a relationship with someone prone to a victim mentality, the behavior can be frustrating to deal with.
psychologytoday.com
Holiday Traditions for Couples
Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.
How To Set Boundaries Without Negativity
Photography of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Noelle Otto. Very often, the world we’ve created for ourselves makes us feel bad for standing up for ourselves. We come from our ancestors, who lived challenging lives, having the task to figure out what it meant to be a human being, on Earth.
Internet in Tears Over 8-Year-Old's Christmas List: 'My Heart Sank'
A TikTok video showing the child's handwritten and heartbreaking list has been watched more than 2.8 million times.
psychreg.org
The Fear of Being Alone
Approximately 11% of Australians suffer from phobias, and the fear of being alone is one of them. For some, this fear leads to uncontrollable physical and psychological symptoms and anxiety. In extreme cases, the fear of being alone could leave you unable to function normally until you’re with other people again.
momcollective.com
Missing Someone Through the Holidays
Missing someone through the holidays is extra tough. A time of year that focuses on family, relationships, and friends can put you down really quickly when your heart aches for someone who is not there. Here are some tricks to use when trying to find the holly to your jolly.
psychologytoday.com
The Value of Effortless Action
Life is like a river: It's easier and more beneficial to go with the natural flow rather than fight against it. Many people exhaust themselves by pursuing goals that don't fit their personalities or psychological needs. When you can tune in to what you really want, you can make healthier...
Harvard Health
Sibling rivalry is normal — but is it helpful or harmful?
What to know and do about sibling rivalry. Sibling rivalry is a remarkably normal feature of family life that can sometimes help to push children to do and be better. But too much squabbling and competition can also be hurtful, and can have lasting effects on how children view themselves and their family relationships.
Woman Hangs Long Picture Frame Shelf Behind Her Couch as a Brilliant Storage Solution
This is a great solution to managing clutter.
Comments / 0