ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming

The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Latest winter storm to dump up to 4 feet of snow on Sierra

RENO, Nev. --  Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsThe warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver killed in train vs. semi truck crash identified in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 12:00 PM:. Susanville CHP has identified the semi truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash as 64-year-old Mr. Togni of Goodyear, AZ. According to the CHP, around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Togni was driving a 2023 Freightliner with a 53' box trailer eastbound on State Route 44 at an unknown speed.
SUSANVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Semi-truck driver dies in collision with train in Lassen County

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver is dead after colliding with a train in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Susanville CHP. Caltrans said Highway 44 is closed from Highway 36 to Highway 89 as the semi-truck is blocking the road. The crash was first reported at about...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lassen County Jail escapee, girlfriend arrested in Nevada

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. - A Lassen County Jail escapee and his girlfriend were arrested overnight in Nevada, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Angelo Atencio and Ashly Ward were arrested in Humboldt County, Nevada. Authorities have been looking for Atencio since Friday when they said he...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada will fast-track out-of-state nurses needing licensing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s Health District reported 1,000 cases of RSV locally since October 2022. While many patients recover within two weeks or so, children seem to suffer from the worst RSV has to offer. Hospitals particularly those with pediatric intensive care units say an increase in pediatric patients has put a strain on their facilities.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen High Graduate’s Feature Film Playing This Week at Sierra Theatre

Filmmaker, and Lassen High graduate Dillon Brown will premiere his latest feature, a horror film set around Lake Tahoe, this week at the Sierra Theatre in Susanville. In the movie, which he directed and produced, Brown plays a documentary filmmaker who joins a Green Beret to search for a missing person, only to find that the legend of Tahoe Joe is in fact true.
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy