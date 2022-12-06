Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming
The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
Latest winter storm to dump up to 4 feet of snow on Sierra
RENO, Nev. -- Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsThe warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
krcrtv.com
Driver killed in train vs. semi truck crash identified in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 12:00 PM:. Susanville CHP has identified the semi truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash as 64-year-old Mr. Togni of Goodyear, AZ. According to the CHP, around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Togni was driving a 2023 Freightliner with a 53' box trailer eastbound on State Route 44 at an unknown speed.
krcrtv.com
Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
actionnewsnow.com
Semi-truck driver dies in collision with train in Lassen County
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver is dead after colliding with a train in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Susanville CHP. Caltrans said Highway 44 is closed from Highway 36 to Highway 89 as the semi-truck is blocking the road. The crash was first reported at about...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
actionnewsnow.com
Lassen County Jail escapee, girlfriend arrested in Nevada
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. - A Lassen County Jail escapee and his girlfriend were arrested overnight in Nevada, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Angelo Atencio and Ashly Ward were arrested in Humboldt County, Nevada. Authorities have been looking for Atencio since Friday when they said he...
FOX Reno
Escaped Susanville inmate, accomplice pulled from burning house in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An inmate on the run after escaping a jail in Susanville was pulled from a burning house in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police. Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen said deputies responded to a call off Davis...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada will fast-track out-of-state nurses needing licensing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s Health District reported 1,000 cases of RSV locally since October 2022. While many patients recover within two weeks or so, children seem to suffer from the worst RSV has to offer. Hospitals particularly those with pediatric intensive care units say an increase in pediatric patients has put a strain on their facilities.
FOX Reno
Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen High Graduate’s Feature Film Playing This Week at Sierra Theatre
Filmmaker, and Lassen High graduate Dillon Brown will premiere his latest feature, a horror film set around Lake Tahoe, this week at the Sierra Theatre in Susanville. In the movie, which he directed and produced, Brown plays a documentary filmmaker who joins a Green Beret to search for a missing person, only to find that the legend of Tahoe Joe is in fact true.
