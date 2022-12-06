Read full article on original website
John Husted
3d ago
I suppose I'll become a criminal. Democrats don't punish criminals, just law abiding citizens. Wonder what political party the "judge" is registered to????
Reply(1)
2
Related
opb.org
Critical shortage of public defenders reaches into all corners of Oregon’s criminal justice system
Oregon lawmakers convene the 2023 legislative session in January, and leaders from both major parties say that improving the criminal justice system – specifically the severe shortage of public defenders – is among their top priorities. Speaking to “Think Out Loud” Thursday, Democratic Speaker of the House Dan...
opb.org
Oregon’s new gun laws remain blocked, won’t go into effect early Thursday
Ballot Measure 114 will not become law at 12:01 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a state Department of Justice petition asking the court to throw out a lower court’s temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect. Harney County Circuit Court Judge...
OSP launches new gun permit website while Measure 114 remains on hold
Oregon State Police on Thursday launched a new webpage that includes a gun permit to purchase application and explains the steps required to receive a gun permit in the state after the passage of Measure 114.
Measure 114 gun law has ‘life-and-death’ stakes, Oregon attorney general tells state Supreme Court
Citing “life-and-death stakes” in the case, Oregon’s attorney general Wednesday morning filed a petition urging the state Supreme Court to order a Harney County judge to throw out his temporary restraining order that has blocked gun-control Measure 114 from taking effect. The attorney general, on behalf of...
opb.org
Measure 114 remains in legal limbo; state police plan to release temporary rules
The day before new voter-passed gun laws were set to go into effect, their fate remains in legal limbo. The administrative rules guiding the implementation of Measure 114, if it is allowed to go forward, are also being wrapped up at the last minute. Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert...
Overwhelmed with illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
WWEEK
Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked
Measure 114, the gun control measure passed by Oregonians by a slim margin in November, will not go into effect as planned tomorrow, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled. Yesterday, a state judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by several gun rights groups challenging its constitutionality.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
elkhornmediagroup.com
UPDATE: Harney County is granted a temporary restraining order of measure 114
HARNEY COUNTY – While four lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Oregon’s new gun control measure are being heard in U.S. District Court in Portland, a fifth suit has been filed in Harney County Circuit Court. Unlike with the federal judge, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio has granted a 10-day temporary restraining order against the entirety of Ballot Measure 114.
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial in 2014.
KUOW
WA voters approved strict gun laws in 2018. Why haven't they all been implemented?
In 2018, Washington voters approved I-1639 and threw their support behind some of the strictest gun regulations in the country. Four years later, one of those laws has been difficult to implement. Initiative 1639 was a sweeping package of firearms regulations that was approved by Washington voters in 2018. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
opb.org
Tribal, state and federal leaders cheer Klamath River dam removals
Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Oregon Workgroup Recommends Stronger Legal Protections for Abortion Doctors
Oregon needs to strengthen its laws to protect doctors who provide abortions or gender-affirming care from prosecution and lawsuits, a legislative work group recommended Wednesday. That’s among several recommendations from the Reproductive Health and Access to Care workgroup, which House Speaker Dan Rayfield convened this summer after the U.S. Supreme...
kezi.com
Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage
SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
kezi.com
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
KATU.com
OSP to launch permit-to-purchase firearms website Thursday
Even though implementation of Measure 114, Oregon’s new voter-approved gun law, is on hold for now, Oregon State Police is getting the application process set up now. Superintendent Terri Davie told a Senate committee Wednesday that the permit-to-purchase application will be live on the OSP website starting Thursday. The...
Comments / 10