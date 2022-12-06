ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

John Husted
3d ago

I suppose I'll become a criminal. Democrats don't punish criminals, just law abiding citizens. Wonder what political party the "judge" is registered to????

WWEEK

Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked

Measure 114, the gun control measure passed by Oregonians by a slim margin in November, will not go into effect as planned tomorrow, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled. Yesterday, a state judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by several gun rights groups challenging its constitutionality.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Harney County is granted a temporary restraining order of measure 114

HARNEY COUNTY – While four lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Oregon’s new gun control measure are being heard in U.S. District Court in Portland, a fifth suit has been filed in Harney County Circuit Court. Unlike with the federal judge, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio has granted a 10-day temporary restraining order against the entirety of Ballot Measure 114.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial in 2014.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Tribal, state and federal leaders cheer Klamath River dam removals

Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Oregon Workgroup Recommends Stronger Legal Protections for Abortion Doctors

Oregon needs to strengthen its laws to protect doctors who provide abortions or gender-affirming care from prosecution and lawsuits, a legislative work group recommended Wednesday. That’s among several recommendations from the Reproductive Health and Access to Care workgroup, which House Speaker Dan Rayfield convened this summer after the U.S. Supreme...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage

SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

OSP to launch permit-to-purchase firearms website Thursday

Even though implementation of Measure 114, Oregon’s new voter-approved gun law, is on hold for now, Oregon State Police is getting the application process set up now. Superintendent Terri Davie told a Senate committee Wednesday that the permit-to-purchase application will be live on the OSP website starting Thursday. The...
OREGON STATE

