NBC Connecticut
A Nutritionist Shares the ‘Underrated' Longevity Food She Eats Every Day to Boost Her Immune System
Looking for a healthy, inexpensive protein that can boost your immune system and help you live longer? Grab some legumes the next time you're at the grocery store. According to a 2022 study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, swapping out red meats and processed foods for legumes, whole grains, vegetables can increase life expectancy by more than a decade for people in their 20s or 30s.
Long Covid's Financial Devastation: $8,000 in Credit Card Debt, Ruined Retirement Plans
On top of the toll it takes on their health, long Covid patients report a devastating impact on finances, including massive medical expenses and job losses. "We're barely making ends meet," said Teresa Harding, who hasn't recovered from her bout of Covid in the summer of 2021. It took three...
Covid and Flu Hospitalizations Increase as Holidays Approach, While RSV Retreats in Some States
Hospitalizations for Covid and the flu are rising in the U.S. Nearly 26,000 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu during the week ending Dec. 3, an increase of 32% compared with the week prior. Hospitalizations of people with Covid have increased about 14% week over week, to more...
Omicron Subvariants That More Easily Dodge Immunity Are Causing More Than 70% of U.S. Infections
The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Covid subvariants are now responsible for 68% of new cases, while the XBB subvariant is causing 4.7% of new infections. Covid infections and hospitalizations are rising after Thanksgiving, with Christmas and the New Year holidays still around the corner. These subvariants are resistant to key antibody...
