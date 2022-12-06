Read full article on original website
Griot's Motors Selling Documented Ferrari 328 GTB
You’ll be hard pressed to find one in this condition with so much documentation. When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar?
Take A Look At One Of The Best Porsche Collections On The Planet
A Belgian Porsche enthusiast by the name of Johan-Frank Dirickx (with around 50 of the sports cars) has opened up about his obsession with the Stuttgart-based automaker's creations, recounting how the love affair began when he was just 10 years old. At the time, his grandfather, Jim Delwiche, asked, "Johan, what kind of car do you think I should buy? A Porsche or a Corvette?" It's pretty apparent which he chose, but he insists that his collection is about quality, not quantity. That's certainly true, as we're about to see.
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
Rare and Fully Restored Edsel Pacer Convertible Headlines The Raleigh Classic Auction
The late 1950s were a time best defined by their love of crazy unique vehicles. One such brand that practically specialized in the unique and strange automobiles we all know and love. That brand was Edsel, a company that you might not even have heard of. Here’s an example of how this little-known automaker rose to the top of the food chain in 1958.
Travis Pastrana Navigates Florida In The Most Insane Gymkhana Film Yet
Travis Pastrana is undoubtedly doing the Gymkhana franchise justice since taking over from Ken Block in 2020, and that is especially apparent in the latest installment of the tire-shredding film series, which takes place in Florida. Sorry, Mr. Block, but as impressive as your all-electric Audi is, Pastrana's 862-horsepower Subaru GL Wagon, dubbed the Family Huckster, is simply on another level. Not only does it sound epic and look amazing with its active aerodynamics, but the stunts that Travis performs in this video are out of this world - even the new Subaru WRX makes an appearance and manages to look kinda cool. We won't say anymore - just check out the video below and see for yourself.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Has A Design 50 Years In The Making
Hyundai's N Vision 74 Concept is clearly retro, but did you know that its design - or at least something very similar - almost reached production 50 years ago? Hyundai has revealed the story of the N Vision 74's design origins and has also announced that it will once again avail itself of the services of the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro to recreate the original Hyundai Pony concept car that inspired today's concept.
RideApart
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
Nissan Skyline GT-R From 2 Fast 2 Furious Gets The Lego Speed Champions Treatment
Lego has revealed a new addition to the Speed Champions series, namely a Nissan BNR34 Skyline GT-R based on the example that Paul Walker's character drove in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious. For many Skyline fans, this film and this particular version of the Skyline ignited their passion, and since real R34s are so expensive - especially when they were driven by Paul Walker himself - this is the closest most of us can ever get to the real thing.
The 2023 Subaru WRX Will Cost You At Least $30,000
Pricing for the 2023 Subaru WRX has been announced, with the Japanese rally-influenced car's MSRP rising to $30,605, up from the 2022 WRX MSRP of $29,105. We've included a full breakdown of the WRX's new pricing structure and options for 2023 in the gallery below. The WRX range is now topped at $43,395 with the WRX GT trim.
Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied
A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
Volvo CEO Aims To Lure Younger Buyers With EX30 While Keeping The XC90 Around For Traditional Buyers
Volvo has big plans for its electric lineup and hopes to boost its global sales by 70% to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025, and the upcoming EX30, a small electric crossover, is set to play a more significant role. In a recent interview with Automotive News, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan...
Fisker Project Ronin Teased As Four-Door, Four-Seat Convertible Electric Super-GT
While much of the talk surrounding Fisker lately has been of the Ocean SUV and the forthcoming PEAR, the brand has now added new imagery of a third model to its website in the form of the Fisker Project Ronin - a four-door, four-seat, electric convertible super GT. If that sounds like a strange combination of classifications, Fisker says it will be the world's first car to fit that description.
Carscoops
What Would You Do With A Brand New Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine That’s Still In The Box?
There are good crate engines and then there are thrilling crate engines. This is your chance to own one from the latter category, because someone is selling an unused Ferrari Enzo V12 that’s still in its factory crate. A beautiful piece of design in its own right, the engine...
Stellantis To Develop EV Retrofit Solution For Old Vans
Stellantis and mobility company Qinomic have announced a partnership that will see the two entities develop an electric motor retrofit program for existing light commercial vehicles. This comes as European motorists face increasingly stricter emissions legislation and the advent of low emission zones (LEZ) in various cities. Stellantis aims to...
Toyota's Rebelle Rally Teams Look Back On The Treacherous Motorsport Challenge
The Rebelle Rally is a grueling eight-day race that takes place in the unforgiving deserts of Nevada and California. It's a tough event that challenges the tenacity and ingenuity of its all-woman competitors. No team knows this better than Kara Yde and Crystal Mink, who, on the second day of...
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
RUMOR: Ford Bronco And Ranger To Go Electric Before 2030
The latest batch of rumors surrounding the Ford Bronco suggests the off-roader will be going electric earlier than expected. Citing information from AutoForeCastSolutions, a post on the Bronco6G forum claims the battery-powered variant will arrive in November 2029. It will be introduced a month after the current iteration is phased out in October of the same year and will be joined by a second-generation ICE derivative.
Roush Reveals $8,400 R Series Kit For The Ford Bronco
Roush Performance has announced a new package for the 2021 - 2022 Ford Bronco, dubbed the R Series kit. Available for both the 2.3-liter and 2.7-liter derivatives, this $8,400 upgrade lends the off-roader more style thanks to subtle enhancements. A Roush front banner above the windscreen lets passers-by know this is no ordinary Bronco. Other hints include a hood cowl graphic, Roush badges for the front fenders, and a variety of body graphics. The side decals are limited to the four-door model, though.
New Volkswagen Electric Cars Will Have 400+ Miles Of Range
Volkswagen has announced it will update its Modular Electric Drive System (MEB) platform. The platform currently underpins new models like the VW ID.Buzz and ID.4. A litany of Volkswagen Group brands also make use of the platform, including Audi, and some brands we don't get here in America, like Skoda and Cupra.
