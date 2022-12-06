ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?. In the period of Chicago’s official weather records, which began on November 1, 1870, and has continued to the present time, Chicago’s greatest precipitation event occurred on August 13-14, 1987… about 35 years ago. As recorded at O’Hare International Airport, 9.35 inches of rain fell; 2.86 inches on August 13 and 6.49 inches on the 14th.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Amaretti Pancakes with Whipped Lemon Ricotta and Blackberry Compote

Chef Brian Schoenbeck, Executive Chef, Swissotel Chicago. Swissotel Chicago, 323 E Wacker Dr., Chicago IL 60601. The Swissôtel Chicago Santa Suite is back for its ninth annual holiday season debuting a new theme this year, Chicago! Guests are invited to visit Santa’s 2,000-square foot Presidential Pad to enjoy the numerous glistening Christmas trees including a Chicago Style Hot Dog tree lined with Portillo’s garland, a Chicago Cloud Gate tree featuring beautiful silver, mirrored, and cloud ornaments, as well as a bright and colorful Chicago CTA line tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Actor, Comedian Steve Rannazzisi talks upcoming shows

You may recognize our next guest from the hit FX series ‘The League’, ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ Or MTV’s Punk’d. Actor and comedian Steve Rannazzisi joins us now with details on his latest work. December 8th & 11th at Zanies Chicago. 1548 N. Wells...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A driver was injured after the car they were driving was hit by a Metra train Thursday evening in Arlington Heights, according to police. The Arlington Heights Police Department said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. The driver of the car was taken to […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Southern Macaroni and Cheese

Chef Damarr Brown — Co-Chef, Top This Mac N’ Cheese. Delivery via Toast and carry-out at 49 E. Cermak, Chicago (same space as Mustard Seed Kitchen with a pickup window for Top This) Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm. 312.326.3450. Recipe:. Chef Erick Williams’...
CHICAGO, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

