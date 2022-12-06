Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Christmas Climatology—What it tells us about a white Christmas in Chicago
Long-term averages suggest Chicago should have a white Christmas every 2-3 years. It’s now been 4 years since the last occurrence (2017). Based on long-term statistics, we’re overdue in ‘22. A look at our chances of having an inch or more of snow on the ground this...
What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?
What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?. In the period of Chicago’s official weather records, which began on November 1, 1870, and has continued to the present time, Chicago’s greatest precipitation event occurred on August 13-14, 1987… about 35 years ago. As recorded at O’Hare International Airport, 9.35 inches of rain fell; 2.86 inches on August 13 and 6.49 inches on the 14th.
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
Chicago makes ‘2022’s Most Fun City in America” list
CHICAGO. Ill – No matter what your definition of fun is, the Windy City is the place to be. From dance clubs to bars, outdoor activities to museums, it’s easy to find fun in Chicago. That’s probably why WalletHub has ranked it so high on their “2022’s Most...
Lunchbreak: Amaretti Pancakes with Whipped Lemon Ricotta and Blackberry Compote
Chef Brian Schoenbeck, Executive Chef, Swissotel Chicago. Swissotel Chicago, 323 E Wacker Dr., Chicago IL 60601. The Swissôtel Chicago Santa Suite is back for its ninth annual holiday season debuting a new theme this year, Chicago! Guests are invited to visit Santa’s 2,000-square foot Presidential Pad to enjoy the numerous glistening Christmas trees including a Chicago Style Hot Dog tree lined with Portillo’s garland, a Chicago Cloud Gate tree featuring beautiful silver, mirrored, and cloud ornaments, as well as a bright and colorful Chicago CTA line tree.
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
Actor, Comedian Steve Rannazzisi talks upcoming shows
You may recognize our next guest from the hit FX series ‘The League’, ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ Or MTV’s Punk’d. Actor and comedian Steve Rannazzisi joins us now with details on his latest work. December 8th & 11th at Zanies Chicago. 1548 N. Wells...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ and ‘Father Stu: Reborn’
CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s reviews for a few movies you can check out this weekend. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain? WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term […]
Suburban auto shop lends helping hand to Venezuelan migrant bussed to Chicago
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A hard-working Venezuelan immigrant, afraid he’d lose his job when his car broke down, is breathing a sigh of relief after the good deed of an auto repair shop in Elk Grove Village, founded by a Polish refugee. Adam Kaminski says he still...
Wintry mix could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of Chicago area Friday
CHICAGO — A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across some parts of the area Friday, and expected to create a messy morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for McHenry and Lake County until 1 p.m. A period of heavy wet snow is expected...
Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A driver was injured after the car they were driving was hit by a Metra train Thursday evening in Arlington Heights, according to police. The Arlington Heights Police Department said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. The driver of the car was taken to […]
Wintry weather inches closer as snow, cold settle over the Upper Midwest
Dampening weather system forecast to spread snow across areas NW-N of the city. Heaviest snowfall is expected to be ongoing during the morning commute producing reduced visibility and slushy accumulations on roadways. Snow will taper to flurries or patchy drizzle by early afternoon. 2. It’s been mild in Chicago, but...
Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical
CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
Lunchbreak: Southern Macaroni and Cheese
Chef Damarr Brown — Co-Chef, Top This Mac N’ Cheese. Delivery via Toast and carry-out at 49 E. Cermak, Chicago (same space as Mustard Seed Kitchen with a pickup window for Top This) Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm. 312.326.3450. Recipe:. Chef Erick Williams’...
Man dead after car crashes into dumpster and catches fire on NW side
CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was shot while driving and drove into a dumpster where his car caught on fire in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the man was driving near the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired at his […]
‘It’s my second home’: Chicago Fire FC legend Zach Thornton returns as a coach
Chicago Fire FC has hired club legend Zach Thornton as their new goalkeeper's coach, and he hopes to be a part of a return to the top of MLS, where they were when he was a goalie in the late 1990s and 2000s.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near CTA Bus stop in Chatham
CHICAGO — Two people were shot — one fatally — as Chicagoans were getting off a bus at a CTA stop near the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking north in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1