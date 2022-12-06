Read full article on original website
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
Wilmington airport director thinks these cheap Florida flights are here to stay
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines remains on track to launch cheap flights from Wilmington-New Castle Airport to Florida – from $49, according to a press release, although CBS3 found a few for as cheap as $39 – Feb. 1.Great news for local travelers, of course. Trouble is, change the name of the airline, and news like that has emerged at least three times during the past two decades, only to be followed years or even months later by news – with less fanfare – that the same airline was departing just as surely as it arrived, most recently Frontier...
Philly’s $500 million budget surplus could disappear if there is a financial downturn
For the first time in city history, Philadelphia is projected to have a budget surplus of $500 million. But despite that, a new report from the group overseeing the city’s finances says a fiscal downturn could still cause problems. The city will have a $505.3 million budget surplus at...
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
WINNER: Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia
A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said. It's the single largest prize ever awarded for …
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Legal experts dissect Philly DA Krasner’s impeachment trial challenge
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is asking the courts to weigh in on his impeachment trial, which is currently set to begin on Jan. 18. But it remains to be seen how much those courts will want to get involved.
Why the courts should stop Philly DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment trial | Bruce Ledewitz
The effort to remove Krasner is a recall masquerading as an impeachment. And Pa., unlike other states, doesn't have recall. The post Why the courts should stop Philly DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment trial | Bruce Ledewitz appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Delle Donne announces 12-story tower at Avenue North development
Delle Donne & Associates, has commenced preliminary construction on a mixed use office tower at Avenue North, the former AstraZeneca campus in north Wilmington. The new development will be home to Delle Donne & Associates headquarters. Delle Donne & Associates has selected real estate brokerage firm JLL, to handle leasing...
Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements
62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Notice a Change on I-76? PennDOT Says Crashes, Travel Time Are Down. This Is Why
Drivers traveling the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, may notice their commute is getting better, and PennDOT claims for a lot of people, it should be. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s seeing a reduction in both the number of crashes and travel time after launching...
