Pennsylvania State

DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
CBS Philly

Wilmington airport director thinks these cheap Florida flights are here to stay

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines remains on track to launch cheap flights from Wilmington-New Castle Airport to Florida – from $49, according to a press release, although CBS3 found a few for as cheap as $39 – Feb. 1.Great news for local travelers, of course. Trouble is, change the name of the airline, and news like that has emerged at least three times during the past two decades, only to be followed years or even months later by news – with less fanfare – that the same airline was departing just as surely as it arrived, most recently Frontier...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delle Donne announces 12-story tower at Avenue North development

Delle Donne & Associates, has commenced preliminary construction on a mixed use office tower at Avenue North, the former AstraZeneca campus in north Wilmington. The new development will be home to Delle Donne & Associates headquarters. Delle Donne & Associates has selected real estate brokerage firm JLL, to handle leasing...
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

