At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Sabres hang nine goals on Blue Jackets
The Buffalo Sabres went to Columbus on Wednesday night and drubbed the Blue Jackets, 9-4, at Nationwide Arena. Tage Thompson was, once again, the headline for Buffalo with five goals scored on a historic night. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
theScore
NHL Notebook: Brind'Amour talks Canes, Jost on waiver-wire life
Takes, Thoughts, and Trends is theScore's biweekly hockey grab bag. Done work for the day, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour hopped in his truck and drove to his preteen son's school on Thursday afternoon with two things on his mind: the quality time he'd be spending with Brooks on the trip home, and the minor hockey practice later that evening.
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-11-0) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (14-6-6) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders will debut their Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena. Before they debut their style, the Islanders won in style on...
NHL
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL
Hurricanes to Hold North Carolina Night
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will host their inaugural North Carolina Night on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when the team takes on the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. The night will serve as a celebration of the Old North State, with the team planning on featuring special warm-up sweaters, unique food items, special merchandise offerings, and live music.
NHL
Devils Host Islanders In Home Debut of Reverse Retro Jersey | PREVIEW
The first 9000 fans at the game will receive commemorative dual bobbleheads of Nico Hischier and Chico Resch presented Pepsi!. The Devils host the New York Islanders Friday night at Prudential Center. The game will be the first time this season New Jersey wears its 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys in...
NHL
VGK to Host Toy Drive at December 11 Game Against Boston Bruins
VEGAS (December 9, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 9, that the team will host its holiday Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11 prior to facing the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Fans are asked to bring new and unwrapped toys to be collected by significant others...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Columbus. The Flames kick off a three-game road trip tonight, battling the Blue Jackets in Columbus. As per the morning skate, tonight's lineup is projected to be as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks just concluded a four-game road trip on Sunday. Now, the Sharks are back home to take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Alexander Barabanov is now riding a four-game...
Sabres’ Tage Thompson scored a ridiculous 5 goals in just two periods and NHL fans were in awe
On Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres headed to Ohio to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in an Eastern Conference matchup. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, it got late early after the Sabres posted six goals in the first period, with four coming in the opening 10 minutes of the period.
NHL
Becher's Bytes: The Sharks Origin Story
The origin of sharks is obscure but likely goes back more than 350 million years. Modern sharks appeared about 200 million years ago and have changed very little in the last 60 million years. There are hundreds of species of Sharks which can be distinguished/identified by their teeth. But you're...
NHL
POST-GAME: Oilers drive to improve yields big win over Wild
EDMONTON, AB - "I think sometimes, lessons come hard if you're deaf to them," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said post-game on Friday night. "We want to make sure that when we are taught some lessons in the season, that we're paying attention and we use them as growth opportunities." Having...
NHL
Sabres attempt to hold nine pucks in one hand after high scoring game
Buffalo creates own TikTok challenge, players show off unique strategies. The Buffalo Sabres have created TikTok's next viral trend. The Sabres attempted to hold nine hockey pucks in one hand in honor of their nine-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. An array of different strategies and grips...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.9.22 at BUF
PIT: 14-8-4 (32 points) | BUF: 12-13-1 (25 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center for their second meeting of the 2022-23 season and the first of back-to-back games against Buffalo. In the last 11 games at Buffalo, Pittsburgh has gone 7-2-2, outscoring them 38-24 with a power-play conversion rate of 46.4% (13/28). The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 18 visits to Buffalo (13-2-3) dating back to Mar. 30, 2012. Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with points in seven-straight road games (6-0-1).
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
NHL
Unmasked: Martin, Halak among goalies who keep equipment clean
Appearance matters to a lot of goalies in the NHL. A desire to live up to the "look good, feel good, play good" mantra goes beyond wearing masks with paint jobs that belong in an art gallery, or the customized pad and glove designs that have become increasingly common. Quirky...
NHL
'There's more to do' | Thompson, teammates reflect on historic game
COLUMBUS - Tage Thompson was still not aware of the company he had made as he stood in front of reporters in the visiting dressing room at Nationwide Arena, even after the five goals had been scored, the six points tallied and celebrated, the commemorative photo taken. So, no, it...
