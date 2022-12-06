ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution

For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports

DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
