Read full article on original website
Related
Marc Skinner reacts to Man Utd's early Conti Cup exit
Marc Skinner speaks after Man Utd knocked out of Conti Cup despite 4-2 win over Everton.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news; Manchester derby at the Etihad; stopping Khadija Shaw; contract talks
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before Man Utd face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution
For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal renew Vlahovic interest; Shaw on Barcelona radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Joao Felix, Luke Shaw, Christian Pulisic & more.
Women's Manchester derby: The best ever moments - ranked
The greatest Manchester derby moments between Manchester City Women and Manchester United Women.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
D.C. United sign Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby IF
D.C. United have signed Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish first division team Hammarby IF. He joins on a three-year deal through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option in 2026, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The deal was completed...
Chelsea vs Reading WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL fixture between Chelsea and Reading.
Alessandro Bastoni discusses Tottenham interest
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has admitted that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Man Utd 4-2 Everton Conti Cup: Player ratings as win not enough for Red Devils
Player ratings from the Conti Cup group stage clash between Man Utd & Everton at Leigh Sports Village.
Foden, Saka, Sterling & Mount: Who should England start vs France?
A look at who, out of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount, could and should start for England against France in the 2022 World Cup quarter final
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports
DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
How Gareth Southgate can mastermind an England win over France
What Gareth Southgate must do to ensure that England beat France in the World Cup quarter-final.
Man Utd confirm departure of 'first class' long-serving staff member
Man Utd have released a statement confirming key member of the first-team staff is leaving the club.
Will Kylian Mbappe play for France vs England?
Questions have been raised over Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-final against England, so will he play?
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0