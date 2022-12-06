One corner of Starved Rock Country is having a tougher recent time with Covid-19 cases than others are. Marshall County Thursday reported just 14 new cases and no deaths since November 30, but the community level is "Medium," not "Low," as it is in Bureau and Putnam Counties, according to the health department. Bureau County reported 34 new cases since the start of the month, and the loss of one person, a 98-year-old man. Only six new cases have popped up in Putnam County over the last week or so, but all of those were females.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO