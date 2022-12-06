ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Ottawa (IL) Adds Fire Truck, Ambulances to Order It’s Waiting for

With fire apparatus orders taking two or more years to complete, Ottawa City Hall decided to get ahead of the need and is ordering a new fire truck and two ambulances, 1430wcmy.com reported. The city’s still waiting for a tower truck the fire department ordered in January, the report said....
OTTAWA, IL
2022 LaSalle County Final Property Assessment Multiplier Announced

OTTAWA – LaSalle County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, the same as last year, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform assessments among counties, as required by law. Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Morris to become next IVCC President July 1

It is Dr. Tracy Morris who will become the next President of Illinois Valley Community College on July 1. A special meeting will be held next week to announce details of the appointment, according to Board Chair Everett Solon. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC President. She currently serves as Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College.
OGLESBY, IL
Women in their 50s Make Up Latest Covid Cases in Bureau, Marshall, Putnam County Region

One corner of Starved Rock Country is having a tougher recent time with Covid-19 cases than others are. Marshall County Thursday reported just 14 new cases and no deaths since November 30, but the community level is "Medium," not "Low," as it is in Bureau and Putnam Counties, according to the health department. Bureau County reported 34 new cases since the start of the month, and the loss of one person, a 98-year-old man. Only six new cases have popped up in Putnam County over the last week or so, but all of those were females.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
IVCC Dental Assisting program to offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics

OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College’s Dental Assisting program will once again offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics for IVCC students, staff and the community. Screening days for new patients only are January 27th and Febuary 3rd. They will include x-rays, a comprehensive exam, treatment plans and oral hygiene instruction. Recommended treatment will be scheduled. Treatments are free for IVCC students and employees and qualifying patients are charged $30. The clinics do not provide any oral surgery, removable or fixed prosthetics, orthodontic procedures or prescribe any medications. Clinics are 8 a.m. to noon Fridays Jan. 27 through May 5 (excluding Feb. 24, March 3 and 10) in the new Dental Health Center on the main floor of G building (upper floor of gymnasium).
OGLESBY, IL
Closed portion of Glen Avenue reopening beginning Dec. 9 for winter

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The closed portion of Glen Avenue in Peoria is reopening Friday - through the spring of 2023. The City of Peoria says construction on West Glen Avenue between Knoxville Avenue and North Sheridan Road will stop during the winter months, due to colder temperatures and the increased risk of inclement weather.
PEORIA, IL
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
Chester Weger's attorney says he plans to file for post-conviction relief

The attorney representing Chester Weger says he'll file a petition for post-conviction relief in LaSalle County because the special prosecutor won't vacate his 83-year-old client's 1961 murder conviction. That claim was made in a recent podcast produced by attorney Andy Hale. The Will County State's Attorney Office says it's still...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Peru Police Settle Personal Issues Between Residents

Emotions run high at holiday time. This year is no different, as Peru police have tackled a number of interpersonal issues in town since Thanksgiving. A couple of days after the holiday, 37-year-old Jonathan Moreno of the 600 block of Fulton Street was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection. Peru police took Moreno to the La Salle County Jail.
PERU, IL
Registration Underway For Annual Penguin Plunge

A chilly fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation returns to Ottawa next month. The annual Penguin Plunge is happening Saturday, January 28th at Skydive Chicago. Individuals and teams raise money as they plunge into chilly water in an effort to support children battling critical illnesses. Last year's plunge was virtual due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
OTTAWA, IL
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich

Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
SANDWICH, IL
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
State Farm plans to go green

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

