Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ottawa (IL) Adds Fire Truck, Ambulances to Order It’s Waiting for
With fire apparatus orders taking two or more years to complete, Ottawa City Hall decided to get ahead of the need and is ordering a new fire truck and two ambulances, 1430wcmy.com reported. The city’s still waiting for a tower truck the fire department ordered in January, the report said....
wglc.net
2022 LaSalle County Final Property Assessment Multiplier Announced
OTTAWA – LaSalle County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, the same as last year, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform assessments among counties, as required by law. Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value.
starvedrock.media
Morris to become next IVCC President July 1
It is Dr. Tracy Morris who will become the next President of Illinois Valley Community College on July 1. A special meeting will be held next week to announce details of the appointment, according to Board Chair Everett Solon. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC President. She currently serves as Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College.
starvedrock.media
Women in their 50s Make Up Latest Covid Cases in Bureau, Marshall, Putnam County Region
One corner of Starved Rock Country is having a tougher recent time with Covid-19 cases than others are. Marshall County Thursday reported just 14 new cases and no deaths since November 30, but the community level is "Medium," not "Low," as it is in Bureau and Putnam Counties, according to the health department. Bureau County reported 34 new cases since the start of the month, and the loss of one person, a 98-year-old man. Only six new cases have popped up in Putnam County over the last week or so, but all of those were females.
wglc.net
IVCC Dental Assisting program to offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College’s Dental Assisting program will once again offer free and reduced-cost dental clinics for IVCC students, staff and the community. Screening days for new patients only are January 27th and Febuary 3rd. They will include x-rays, a comprehensive exam, treatment plans and oral hygiene instruction. Recommended treatment will be scheduled. Treatments are free for IVCC students and employees and qualifying patients are charged $30. The clinics do not provide any oral surgery, removable or fixed prosthetics, orthodontic procedures or prescribe any medications. Clinics are 8 a.m. to noon Fridays Jan. 27 through May 5 (excluding Feb. 24, March 3 and 10) in the new Dental Health Center on the main floor of G building (upper floor of gymnasium).
25newsnow.com
Closed portion of Glen Avenue reopening beginning Dec. 9 for winter
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The closed portion of Glen Avenue in Peoria is reopening Friday - through the spring of 2023. The City of Peoria says construction on West Glen Avenue between Knoxville Avenue and North Sheridan Road will stop during the winter months, due to colder temperatures and the increased risk of inclement weather.
starvedrock.media
Several Thefts Investigated At Peru Walmart As CEO Warns Of Closures Due To Shoplifting
Walmart in Peru isn't just a big shopping spot. It's also a hotbed of shoplifting, especially at the most wonderful time of the year. Last Wednesday night, Peru police arrested 59-year-old Michelle Haub of Sublette on suspicion of retail theft. She was released from custody and given a court date.
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
wcbu.org
Chester Weger's attorney says he plans to file for post-conviction relief
The attorney representing Chester Weger says he'll file a petition for post-conviction relief in LaSalle County because the special prosecutor won't vacate his 83-year-old client's 1961 murder conviction. That claim was made in a recent podcast produced by attorney Andy Hale. The Will County State's Attorney Office says it's still...
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Settle Personal Issues Between Residents
Emotions run high at holiday time. This year is no different, as Peru police have tackled a number of interpersonal issues in town since Thanksgiving. A couple of days after the holiday, 37-year-old Jonathan Moreno of the 600 block of Fulton Street was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection. Peru police took Moreno to the La Salle County Jail.
starvedrock.media
Registration Underway For Annual Penguin Plunge
A chilly fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation returns to Ottawa next month. The annual Penguin Plunge is happening Saturday, January 28th at Skydive Chicago. Individuals and teams raise money as they plunge into chilly water in an effort to support children battling critical illnesses. Last year's plunge was virtual due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
WSPY NEWS
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man missing; police seek help
At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm plans to go green
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
Comments / 1