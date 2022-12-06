Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamc.org
After 15 years as Pittsfield police chief, Wynn reflects on tenure before summer 2023 retirement
Michael Wynn told reporters at city hall Tuesday that he will relinquish the reins of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police department on July 8th after one last day of service working the 4th of July parade next summer. “I'd been thinking about it for a couple of years now, but obviously...
Greenfield Gardens suspect held without bail pending dangerousness hearing
The dangerousness hearing for the suspect in a shooting at the Greenfield Gardens apartment complex on July 25th was moved to December 16, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday
The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
Springfield Police arrest alleged rapist
Springfield Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault and rape charges.
Police arrest three women after disturbance at Mercy Medical Center
After witnessing a disturbance at the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Springfield Police Officers arrested three women.
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
wamc.org
Albany County DA once again working with Albany church for gun buyback
Albany's Gifts For Guns buyback program is back for another holiday round. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and Victory Christian Church are holding another buyback of handguns and assault weapons Saturday. Broken or otherwise non-working guns and registered, permitted weapons will not be accepted. Pastor Charlie Muller says this...
Rollover crash leaving one injured in Pittsfield
There was a rollover crash on the 400 block of West Street in Pittsfield Friday night.
wamc.org
New sketches released of suspect in unsolved 1990 Springfield homicide
Hoping to engage the public to help solve a 32-year-old homicide in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Hampden District Attorney has released a sketch of a suspect developed using DNA from the crime scene. The killer of Shana Price is a man with brown to light-brown complexion, hazel or brown eyes, black...
Holyoke police investigating shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.
Holyoke police are asking for the public's help for information on a shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night.
wamc.org
Krol, Marchetti announce mayoral runs as Pittsfield’s 2023 campaign kicks off early
City council president Peter Marchetti and former city councilor John Krol told the Berkshire Eagle Thursday that they will run for mayor in 2023. Marchetti is one of the city’s longest serving public officials, consistently one of the top vote getters in the eight nonconsecutive elections he’s won for city council. He lost a bid for mayor in 2011 against Dan Bianchi.
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial. Darren Pronto, 34, is accused of killing Emily Hamann in Bennington in January 2021. The court found Pronto suffers from a major mental illness and is not competent for trial. The judge ordered Pronto hospitalized...
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced
A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O'Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
wamc.org
New superintendent appointed to lead Catholic schools in western Massachusetts.
The next superintendent of Catholic schools in western Massachusetts was introduced this morning in Springfield. Standing with an assembly of children at St. Michael’s Academy, Springfield Bishop William Byrne announced the appointment of Maria Wagner as the new superintendent of the diocesan school system. “She is the mother of...
New state law on student suspensions will require changes in Westfield handbooks
WESTFIELD — School administrators were not pleased when they presented for a vote by the School Committee new required state changes to school suspensions that needed to be added to the school handbooks. “This new legislation was passed by the state Legislature without consulting [the state Department of Elementary...
Comments / 1