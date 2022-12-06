ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday

The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Albany County DA once again working with Albany church for gun buyback

Albany's Gifts For Guns buyback program is back for another holiday round. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and Victory Christian Church are holding another buyback of handguns and assault weapons Saturday. Broken or otherwise non-working guns and registered, permitted weapons will not be accepted. Pastor Charlie Muller says this...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Krol, Marchetti announce mayoral runs as Pittsfield’s 2023 campaign kicks off early

City council president Peter Marchetti and former city councilor John Krol told the Berkshire Eagle Thursday that they will run for mayor in 2023. Marchetti is one of the city’s longest serving public officials, consistently one of the top vote getters in the eight nonconsecutive elections he’s won for city council. He lost a bid for mayor in 2011 against Dan Bianchi.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial. Darren Pronto, 34, is accused of killing Emily Hamann in Bennington in January 2021. The court found Pronto suffers from a major mental illness and is not competent for trial. The judge ordered Pronto hospitalized...
BENNINGTON, VT
WUPE

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced

A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O'Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
PRATTSVILLE, NY

