Texas A&M freshman wideout Chris Marshall is entering the NCAA transfer portal per sources to Gigem247. Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games. However, Marshall missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO