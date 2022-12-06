Read full article on original website
Texas A&M To Interview Former FBS Coach For Offensive Coordinator
The Aggies might have their new offensive coordinator.
Reactions pour in following 5-star RB Rueben Owen's commitment to Texas A&M
With the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, the Texas A&M class received a major boost Wednesday night when five-star El Campo running back Rueben Owens committed to the Aggies. The Aggies have been in pursuit of Owens since he was a freshman and remained undeterred by previous...
Nation's No. 1 Running Back Flips to Texas A&M
Rueben Owens' recruiting journey has been anything but quiet. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of El Campo, Texas first pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns after his sophomore season. Then, after playing his junior season as a free agent, he committed to the Louisville Cardinals. His commitment to the ACC program hit its head when head coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was hired to replace him.
247Sports
Texas A&M wideout Chris Marshall enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M freshman wideout Chris Marshall is entering the NCAA transfer portal per sources to Gigem247. Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games. However, Marshall missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.
ForexTV.com
Clint Dolezel Hired as Texas A&M University-Commerce Head Football Coach
Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the hiring of Lion Athletics Hall of Famer Clint Dolezel as the 21st head coach in the history of the Lion Football program on Wednesday morning. One of only three documented three-sport athletes in school history, Dolezel enjoyed a 13-year professional career with the Arena...
KBTX.com
College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new College Station restaurant is creating dishes that are both unique and approachable. Le Petit Cochon, which means “little pig,” is a French-inspired restaurant where you can find traditional Fresh cuisine along with some with American influences. The owners Tom Kenney and Johnny Poché said it’s a family-style restaurant that prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and high-quality foods.
kwhi.com
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
Navasota Examiner
Grimes' Best Dressed goes from marketing to music
In January 2023, Grimes County’s “Best Dressed Businessman” for five years running will trade his suit and tie for something a little more casual. Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Johnny McNally is retiring after seven years and plans to spend this next phase of life with wife Lisé, doing what brought them together in the first place – making music!
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3. Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday. Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray...
KWTX
Officials refuse to answer questions about prison escape that led to mass murders
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been over six months since a convicted cartel killer escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus, eluded law enforcement, and killed a family of five in their vacation home in Leon County. Gonzalo Lopez made a daring escape from a prison transport...
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
KBTX.com
BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan. Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking. The company has been in its current building for...
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Continuing To Investigate A Crash That Closed A Portion Of North Texas For Eight Hours
Bryan police continue to investigate a crash that closed a portion of Texas Avenue north of Highway 21 Tuesday night for eight hours. A motorcyclist who was struck by a truck making a left turn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. No...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6. The home has been updated with new...
wtaw.com
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Activity
College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about BTU’s new building, the city council meeting schedule, new planning and zoning commission members, the Salvation Army mayor’s red kettle ring off, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, December 7, 2022. Listen to...
