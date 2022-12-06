ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FanBuzz

Nation's No. 1 Running Back Flips to Texas A&M

Rueben Owens' recruiting journey has been anything but quiet. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of El Campo, Texas first pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns after his sophomore season. Then, after playing his junior season as a free agent, he committed to the Louisville Cardinals. His commitment to the ACC program hit its head when head coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was hired to replace him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M wideout Chris Marshall enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M freshman wideout Chris Marshall is entering the NCAA transfer portal per sources to Gigem247. Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games. However, Marshall missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new College Station restaurant is creating dishes that are both unique and approachable. Le Petit Cochon, which means “little pig,” is a French-inspired restaurant where you can find traditional Fresh cuisine along with some with American influences. The owners Tom Kenney and Johnny Poché said it’s a family-style restaurant that prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and high-quality foods.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Grimes' Best Dressed goes from marketing to music

In January 2023, Grimes County’s “Best Dressed Businessman” for five years running will trade his suit and tie for something a little more casual. Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Johnny McNally is retiring after seven years and plans to spend this next phase of life with wife Lisé, doing what brought them together in the first place – making music!
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BTU breaks ground on new facility in north Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan. Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking. The company has been in its current building for...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6. The home has been updated with new...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about BTU’s new building, the city council meeting schedule, new planning and zoning commission members, the Salvation Army mayor’s red kettle ring off, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, December 7, 2022. Listen to...
BRYAN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

