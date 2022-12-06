ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

'My God' - Aguero furious with referee Lahoz 'attention-seeking' display in heated Argentina clash with Netherlands

Sergio Aguero has slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after his performance in Argentina's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish referee managed the World Cup quarter-final game in a baffling manner, allowing it to descend into chaos at times as he handed out 14 yellow cards and saw multiple brawls break out. In extra time, BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown said: "I think the referee is losing the plot here."
Sporting News

Which players are suspended for World Cup semifinals? List of yellow cards and rules

It's the feeling that every player dreads; finding out that you're suspended for a major tournament final or semifinal. Fortunately for those competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – and for fans who enjoy watching the best players go toe-to-toe with each other – no player can be suspended for the final this time around due to FIFA rules.
Sporting News

Argentina vs Netherlands final score, result: Messi-inspired Albiceleste into World Cup semifinal on penalties

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina saw off a spirited Netherlands fightback to book their place in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup after a thrilling contest in Lusail. The Albiceleste looked home and hosed late in the second half after their talismanic No.10 dispatched a penalty to follow up a barely believable assist for Nahuel Molina in the opening 45 minutes.
Sporting News

'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo

Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Sporting News

Why fans are complaining about Fox World Cup broadcasts: Rundown of gripes about coverage from Qatar

Fox's coverage of the 2022 World Cup has drawn plenty of criticism through the tournament's opening few stages. Between Alexi Lalas' propagandized speeches, Landon Donovan's lifeless delivery, a slew of mispronunciations and the decision to bring on the enigma that is Chad Johnson as an analyst, it's been a trying time for those watching the competition's flagship U.S. broadcaster.
Sporting News

Why are Brazil out of World Cup 2022? They're dependent on Neymar and the others forgot how good they are

Nearly 115 minutes had passed of mostly scoreless soccer between Brazil and Croatia when superstar Neymar lined up to take a free kick that carried at least the hint of danger. Only a few minutes before, he had scored the blazing goal that figured to carry his country into the FIFA World Cup semifinals. The free kick was still another opportunity to show off his dazzling skill and perhaps assure there would not be yet another Croatia comeback.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi penalty kick history: Argentina captain's record on penalties

There is no denying that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. He has achieved so much success with his clubs and country and dazzled football fans the world over for nearly 20 years with his supreme skill and talent. Some call him a magician, others...

