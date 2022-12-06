Read full article on original website
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
Why did Neymar not take a penalty vs Croatia? Brazil dumped out of World Cup in quarterfinals
Brazil were stunned Friday by Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, becoming the latest giant to be slain by the pesky European side. Croatia, having made the 2018 final, are now back in the final four of the tournament just four years later thanks to a stunning penalty shootout win over the betting favorites.
'My God' - Aguero furious with referee Lahoz 'attention-seeking' display in heated Argentina clash with Netherlands
Sergio Aguero has slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after his performance in Argentina's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish referee managed the World Cup quarter-final game in a baffling manner, allowing it to descend into chaos at times as he handed out 14 yellow cards and saw multiple brawls break out. In extra time, BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown said: "I think the referee is losing the plot here."
Lionel Messi rips referee after World Cup record 18 yellows: Mateu Lahoz turns quarterfinal into card fest
A dramatic win on penalty kicks gave Lionel Messi and Argentina a victory over the Netherlands, sending them through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. But that didn't stop them from being livid after the match. Messi and his teammates were furious with the performance of Spanish referee Antonio...
Which players are suspended for World Cup semifinals? List of yellow cards and rules
It's the feeling that every player dreads; finding out that you're suspended for a major tournament final or semifinal. Fortunately for those competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – and for fans who enjoy watching the best players go toe-to-toe with each other – no player can be suspended for the final this time around due to FIFA rules.
Argentina vs Netherlands final score, result: Messi-inspired Albiceleste into World Cup semifinal on penalties
A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina saw off a spirited Netherlands fightback to book their place in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup after a thrilling contest in Lusail. The Albiceleste looked home and hosed late in the second half after their talismanic No.10 dispatched a penalty to follow up a barely believable assist for Nahuel Molina in the opening 45 minutes.
Argentina vs Netherlands live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Argentina versus Netherlands is a classic World Cup clash, which has produced some indelible memories for two of the most talented and passionate football countries in the world. Friday's 2022 quarterfinal in Qatar promises nothing short of the same. Messi is on a quest for a first World Cup in...
Where to watch England vs France in USA: Live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2022 quarterfinal
In the greatest test for either side so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England face France in a tantalizing quarterfinal. Kylian Mbappe has been as prolific in Qatar as competing nations feared he would be. He leads the race for the golden boot with five goals in four matches.
Lionel Messi is unstoppable at World Cup: Other teams have a plan, but it's no match for Argentina captain's magic
Obviously, Croatia will enter with a plan. Muscle the little guys and hope the ref is judicious with the cards?. Lionel Messi has seen all of this, as recently as the quarterfinals, when Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands tried every means that can be transacted without hardware to stop Messi and Argentina. The Albiceleste celebrated, anyway.
'Ronaldo showed great personality' - Portugal star won't cause World Cup dressing room rift, insists Bernardo
Bernardo Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't cause a rift in Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped. WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal coach Fernando Santos decided to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland for their round of 16 encounter after the manager admitted he was not happy with the forward's reaction to being substituted against South Korea. Ronaldo cut a frustrated-looking figure among the substitutes before coming on for a late cameo in the 6-1 victory, however, Bernardo has insisted that he has not been a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
Why fans are complaining about Fox World Cup broadcasts: Rundown of gripes about coverage from Qatar
Fox's coverage of the 2022 World Cup has drawn plenty of criticism through the tournament's opening few stages. Between Alexi Lalas' propagandized speeches, Landon Donovan's lifeless delivery, a slew of mispronunciations and the decision to bring on the enigma that is Chad Johnson as an analyst, it's been a trying time for those watching the competition's flagship U.S. broadcaster.
Portugal vs Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 quarterfinal
Morocco will look to continue their remarkable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign when they take on Portugal in the quarterfinals. The only African team remaining in Qatar, Morocco topped their group before edging past Spain on penalties last time out. Portugal also managed to top their group and smashed Switzerland...
World Cup Semi Finals 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how they work
It's hard to believe we're just days away from knowing the teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The semifinals are the next stage on tap early next week. As per FIFA World Cup tradition, the two semifinals will take place on separate days with one semifinal on Tuesday, December 13 and the other on Wednesday, December 14.
'I wanted him to stay' - Ten Hag reveals Cristiano Ronaldo did not tell him he desired Man Utd exit before Piers Morgan interview
Erik ten Hag has revealed that he didn't know Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Man Utd before seeing his infamous interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo left Man Utd by 'mutual consent' last month. Preceded by explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Didn't tell Ten Hag he wanted out beforehand. WHAT HAPPENED?...
Neymar hints he could retire from Brazil duty following shock World Cup penalty exit to Croatia
Neymar has said he 'can't guarantee' whether he'll continue playing for Brazil in the future following their World Cup exit to Croatia. Brazil and Neymar exited the World Cup earlier on Friday with the stubborn Croatian side knocking them out on spot-kicks. It's yet another relatively disappointing campaign for the...
Why Montreal-born World Cup hero Yassine Bounou is playing for Morocco instead of Canada
Friday's match between Morocco and Portugal marks the first time ever that Morocco will be playing in a World Cup quarterfinal contest. The Atlas Lions have been one of the biggest surprises in Qatar and are the lone team left from Africa. A major reason for the team's shocking run...
Why are Brazil out of World Cup 2022? They're dependent on Neymar and the others forgot how good they are
Nearly 115 minutes had passed of mostly scoreless soccer between Brazil and Croatia when superstar Neymar lined up to take a free kick that carried at least the hint of danger. Only a few minutes before, he had scored the blazing goal that figured to carry his country into the FIFA World Cup semifinals. The free kick was still another opportunity to show off his dazzling skill and perhaps assure there would not be yet another Croatia comeback.
Why is Morocco MAR at FIFA World Cup? Explaining the tricode used for African country at Qatar 2022
One team that's really turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Morocco. The African team has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time and conceded just one goal across four games in Qatar. Morocco have quickly become fan favourites across the world, with the side...
Death of Grant Wahl is a blow to those who knew his work — and especially to those who knew him
Grant Wahl and I stood at the back of the room on that afternoon in March 2006. The clock was ticking. The United States men’s national team would be kicking off in a friendly soon, but that game was in Germany, and the two of us were in Atlanta to cover the NCAA Tournament. This was what one might call a conflict of interests.
Lionel Messi penalty kick history: Argentina captain's record on penalties
There is no denying that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. He has achieved so much success with his clubs and country and dazzled football fans the world over for nearly 20 years with his supreme skill and talent. Some call him a magician, others...
