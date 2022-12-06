Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains on Growth Efforts Amid High Costs
PPC - Free Report) . The leading poultry producer benefits from strength in its Europe and U.S. operations. The aforementioned upsides were evident in its third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. That being said, the company is not immune to the rising cost environment.
Zacks.com
Solid Demand to Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO) Amid High Costs
LECO - Free Report) is benefiting from the improving demand in all its end markets, as reflected in solid order levels and record backlogs for equipment systems and automation solutions. LECO’s pricing actions helped the company offset the escalating labor, freight and raw material costs. Acquisitions, focus on developing new products, and utilization of digital platforms to engage customers will continue driving the company’s top-line performance.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Zacks.com
Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up
COO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 by 11%. The bottom line declined 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. GAAP EPS in the fiscal fourth quarter was $1.32, down 40% from the year-ago quarter, primarily...
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
LPG - Free Report) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas...
Zacks.com
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y
SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
Zacks.com
Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALLK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Zacks.com
VALE Plans to Sell 10% Stake in Its Base Metal Business
VALE - Free Report) at its investor day stated its plans to separate its base metal business into a new legal structure, Vale Base Metals. The miner is currently in talks to sell a 10% stake in the unit. It plans to retain the remaining 90% stake to have control over the business and to capitalize on the solid demand for copper and nickel due to the energy transition trends. This move is expected in the first half of next year.
Zacks.com
Signet (SIG) Well-Poised on Solid Omnichannel Endeavors
SIG - Free Report) seems to be on a roll, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in its Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are also aiding its performance. SIG’s innovation efforts also bode well. Buoyed by the aforesaid endeavors, shares of this jewelry retailer have gained 9.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.3% rise.
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
Is Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
LBRT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Oil and Gas - Field Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch From the Thriving Accident & Health Insurance Industry
AFL - Free Report) , Unum Group (. AMSF - Free Report) should continue benefiting from prudent underwriting standards. However, a rise in claims frequency could weigh on the positives. The industry has been witnessing soft pricing over the past several quarters, which is not expected to change any time...
Zacks.com
International Flavors (IFF) Gains From New Strategy Reveal
IFF - Free Report) have increased 2.6% since the company provided details of its updated strategic plan and new operating model on Dec 7. These strategic actions will enable IFF to sharpen its customer focus and better align with the market, setting it up to maximize its growth potential. The...
Zacks.com
Hub Group (HUBG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Zacks.com
3 Long-Term Picks from the Semiconductor Industry
The strong demand environment of the last few months has allowed several semiconductor players to enter into long-term, preferred-supplier or other special relationships with customers. This has improved visibility for players and stabilized revenue streams. However, the industry remains supply constrained, which is a limiting factor. Growth prospects over the next 5-10 years are excellent, because of the adoption of new technologies like AI-ML, EVs, smart cities, IoT, etc.
Zacks.com
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
APLS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
AXIS Capital (AXS) Okays Share Buyback, Ups Dividend by 2.3%
AXS - Free Report) approved a 2.3% hike in its annual dividend in its continued effort to boost shareholders value. With this, the payout now stands at 44 cents per share, compared with the earlier payout of 43 cents per share. Shareholders of record as of Dec 30, 2022 will receive the meatier dividend on Jan 18, 2023.
Zacks.com
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
INDB - Free Report) rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
