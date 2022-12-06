Read full article on original website
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Report: Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his reported new hires. Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reported Wednesday that Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last season and will now be moving into an in-game role.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Tells Cowboys Star When He'll Be Ready To Play
The NFL world has been awaiting a clear-cut answer on Odell Beckham Jr's health and availability for the 2022 season. Luckily, Cowboys star Micah Parsons revealed all the answers this Wednesday afternoon. Parsons told reporters today that Beckham told him that he "could be ready to play ...
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Beckham's driver claims he's made a decision. Plus the salary cap reason why OBJ is probably hoping to join a team for the playoffs instead of what's left of the season.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for South Dakota OT Alex Jensen
CBS News
Ravens vs. Steelers game to be shown on LED billboard in Station North
BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for a new way to watch the Ravens, head to the giant LED billboard that looms over Charles Street in Station North on Sunday. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes and Shanklin Media will be hosting a watch party with the billboard for the rivalry game, complete with food trucks and a DJ playing until game time. You'll need to bring lawn chairs, though.
CBS News
