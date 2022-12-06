ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his reported new hires. Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reported Wednesday that Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last season and will now be moving into an in-game role.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
CBS News

Ravens vs. Steelers game to be shown on LED billboard in Station North

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for a new way to watch the Ravens, head to the giant LED billboard that looms over Charles Street in Station North on Sunday. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes and Shanklin Media will be hosting a watch party with the billboard for the rivalry game, complete with food trucks and a DJ playing until game time. You'll need to bring lawn chairs, though.
CBS News

CBS News

