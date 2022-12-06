Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
Mysuncoast.com
U.S. Coast Guard in St. Petersburg making a difference and saving many lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - For any search and rescue the U.S. Coast Guard in St. Petersburg is involved with, it all starts in their command center. It’s where they receive a distress call or 911 call. “Processing the cases that are happening throughout the day, prioritizing the mission...
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
Search ends for missing pilot of small plane that crashed off Venice Beach
VENICE, Fla. — Authorities said they have ended the search for missing pilot Christian Kath, whose small plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Venice over the weekend. Kath, along with his wife, Misty, and 12-year-old daughter, Lily, had flown Saturday from St. Petersburg to Venice...
Plane only reached 135 feet before crash off Venice coast, data shows
It could be more than a year before the National Transportation Safety Board reveals why a small plane carrying a family from St. Petersburg crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice.
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Mysuncoast.com
Fog Will Dominate the Morning
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy fog will develop in the early morning hours on Monday. It will become denser by dawn and eventually evaporate around mid-morning. Drivers should use caution and avoid using their bright lights. There will be fog inland and along the coastal waterways. Boaters should avoid hitting the water until after the fog evaporates. Aside from the fog, conditions will be sunny and pleasant for a day on the water. Expect a high of 79 Saturday, and a low of 61. The humidity will be at a comfortable level, with no rain in the forecast for the next five days. Slight to moderate concentrations of Red Tide were reported in spots along Manatee County and Sarasota County beaches. Check for flags at the beach to see if the area has cleared.
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Ian will rank as second largest insured loss in history, more
1. Analysis: Ian will rank as second largest insured loss in history. Ian will rank as the second-largest insured loss in world history, behind 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, according to a new analysis by reinsurer Swiss Re Group that is putting the number at up to $65 billion. At the...
WINKNEWS.com
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
fox13news.com
Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
Hurricane shelter in Englewood set to close
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The hurricane shelter at Ann and Chuck Regional Park in Englewood will close Dec. 15. The shelter will not accept more people, according to a news release. Anyone displaced by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County can live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a North Port woman in September, police say. North Port Police are accusing Michael Douglas, 53, of brutally murdering a woman he had been pursuing romantically. According to the probable...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
Florida plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico, divers find body, officials say
A single-engine Piper PA-28 carrying two people crashed in the Gulf of Mexico after departing the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida Saturday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
