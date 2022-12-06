ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay. The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard. Removing the boat...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Fog Will Dominate the Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy fog will develop in the early morning hours on Monday. It will become denser by dawn and eventually evaporate around mid-morning. Drivers should use caution and avoid using their bright lights. There will be fog inland and along the coastal waterways. Boaters should avoid hitting the water until after the fog evaporates. Aside from the fog, conditions will be sunny and pleasant for a day on the water. Expect a high of 79 Saturday, and a low of 61. The humidity will be at a comfortable level, with no rain in the forecast for the next five days. Slight to moderate concentrations of Red Tide were reported in spots along Manatee County and Sarasota County beaches. Check for flags at the beach to see if the area has cleared.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Hurricane shelter in Englewood set to close

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The hurricane shelter at Ann and Chuck Regional Park in Englewood will close Dec. 15. The shelter will not accept more people, according to a news release. Anyone displaced by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County can live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a North Port woman in September, police say. North Port Police are accusing Michael Douglas, 53, of brutally murdering a woman he had been pursuing romantically. According to the probable...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
SARASOTA, FL

