Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect Thursday
JEFFERSON CITY — Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect Thursday, capping a 50-year effort to end prohibition and allowing individuals to legally possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana flower. Here’s the link to the story at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker aims to get assault weapon ban proposal ‘done in the first half of the year’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who made banning the sale of assault weapons a key component of his successful reelection campaign this fall, for the first time voiced support for the recently unveiled proposal by Illinois House Democrats that includes outlawing the sale of certain assault-style guns, barring most people under 21 from getting gun permits and banning large-capacity magazines.
Hearing on challenge to ending cash bail in Illinois delayed after amendments
(The Center Square) – After lawmakers approved amendments to the SAFE-T Act that eliminates cash bail in Illinois, a lawsuit challenging the measure’s implementation will now be heard Dec. 20, just 11 days before no cash bail is to take effect. Here’s a link to the story at...
Give SI campaign nets $251,000 for local charities on Giving Tuesday
MARION — Michelle Snyder said she knew Southern Illinoisans were generous, but even she was surprised by the region’s response to the 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign led by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation. Here’s a link to the story at the Southern Illinoisan.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder. Here’s a link...
