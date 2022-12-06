ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY — Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect Thursday, capping a 50-year effort to end prohibition and allowing individuals to legally possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana flower. Here’s the link to the story at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker aims to get assault weapon ban proposal ‘done in the first half of the year’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who made banning the sale of assault weapons a key component of his successful reelection campaign this fall, for the first time voiced support for the recently unveiled proposal by Illinois House Democrats that includes outlawing the sale of certain assault-style guns, barring most people under 21 from getting gun permits and banning large-capacity magazines.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder. Here’s a link...
