Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.
Woman crossing street with husband in Baytown hit and killed in 'tragic accident,' deputies say
"It's very foggy out here. The driver never saw the pedestrian." Investigators said the woman and her husband were crossing the road, heading to a store, just before the deadly crash.
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
Missing Houston man found dead after family says he was last seen on a camping trip with friends
The search is over for Aamir Ali, five days after he was last seen alive. His family said he left his belongings behind during a camping trip with friends.
Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36
DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Harris County. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma on Tuesday. According to the Police, a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
