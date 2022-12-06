ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

mocomotive.com

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
bctribune.com

Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36

DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
FLORENCE, AL
fox26houston.com

Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX

