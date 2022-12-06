ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 116-110 road win vs. Toronto Raptors

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBC4S_0jZEpECs00
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have their 20th win of the 2022-23 NBA season nearly a full month earlier than they did in their 2021-22 campaign, and the sort of play we saw from the Celtics on the road against the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back Monday is a big part of the reason why.

Punched in the mouth early, Boston did not give up and took the fight to Toronto in the game’s third quarter after an unfriendly whistle and sloppy play put them on their heels in the first half. Big runs put the Celtics up double digits throughout much of the tilt’s final frame, making for one of the gutsier wins we’ve seen from Boston in some time.

Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston’s 116-110 road win vs. Toronto.

–oOo–

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quae=

Fourth quarter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Celtics dump truck Suns in Chris Paul’s return

If there’s anything Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns want to forget, it’s the embarrassing Game 7 loss they suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the second round of last year’s playoffs. However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Boston Celtics don’t want anyone to forget anything, much less a playoff heartbreak.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win

Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were superior on both ends of the court and shot 48.5 percent from the floor to Phoenix's 39.8 percent. The Suns were held to 25 percent (8-for-32) from 3-point range. The Celtics' dominating performance came without their starting bigs, Al Horford and Robert Williams.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When will the Boston Celtics officially make Joe Mazzulla their head coach?

When will the Boston Celtics make interim head coach Joe Mazzulla their head coach without the interim tag?. Early questions swirled about whether the first-time head coach would be up to the task of helming a championship-caliber ball club in the wake of a fairly serious scandal. He assumed the reins shortly after the year-long suspension of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was announced in the final days of the offseason.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' 120-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks

The Brooklyn hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at the Barclays Center and won 120-116. The Nets are now 1-0 in the four-game regular season series. It was a battle of the stars in this game as Kevin Durant had 34 points and five assists while Kyrie Irving had 33 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets. Trae Young had 33 points and nine assists while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 31 points and three assists off the bench for the Hawks.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Has Jayson Tatum done enough to see his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics? One NBA analyst thinks so

Is it too soon to suggest the Boston Celtics ought to retire the jersey of star forward Jayson Tatum? To Hoops Hype’s Frank Urbina, it might not be in a recent article looking at which active players might be deserving of such an honor. “For a franchise as proud as the … Celtics, it’s hard to get your number retired without a championship, as Reggie Lewis is the franchise’s only retired number without a title to his name,” suggests Urbina.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game. The Grizzlies...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy