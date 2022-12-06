Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 116-110 road win vs. Toronto Raptors

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have their 20th win of the 2022-23 NBA season nearly a full month earlier than they did in their 2021-22 campaign, and the sort of play we saw from the Celtics on the road against the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back Monday is a big part of the reason why.

Punched in the mouth early, Boston did not give up and took the fight to Toronto in the game’s third quarter after an unfriendly whistle and sloppy play put them on their heels in the first half. Big runs put the Celtics up double digits throughout much of the tilt’s final frame, making for one of the gutsier wins we’ve seen from Boston in some time.

Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston’s 116-110 road win vs. Toronto.

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quae=

Fourth quarter