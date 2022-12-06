We’re a couple of weeks out from the release of Weezer’s final EP in their SZNZ series. (Spring dropped in March; Summer came out in June; and Autumn was released in September.) SZNZ: Winter arrives December 21 — the first day of winter, naturally — and if you attended Rivers Cuomo’s semi-secret show at LA’s Troubadour in September (he performed as Goat Punishment), you’ve likely already heard a bunch of the songs on it. One of those tracks is “I Want A Dog,” which is out tonight. As a whole, Winter is described in a release as “a stripped-back, acoustic-leaning body of work [that] encompasses the harrowing sadness that can so easily pair with the winter months.” Sounds timely and appropriate. Check out “I Want A Dog” below.

