The Bad Ends – “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride”
A few months back, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends revealed themselves with “All Your Friends Are Dying,” the lead single from the band’s debut album The Power And The Glory. Since then, they’ve shared “Thanksgiving 1915” and now the group — which is made up of Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry — is back with another new single, “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride.”
Whitney – “Other People” (Beach House Cover)
2022’s final installment of Spotify’s Live At Electric Lady EP series belongs to Whitney. The Chicago duo, who took their soft and melodious folk-pop into more experimental directions on this year’s SPARK, turned in an arguably LP-length performance at the legendary NYC studio. The setlist comprises eight songs in total, including, as is customary, a cover tune. Whitney’s choice of outside material is “Other People” from Beach House’s Bloom, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Stream it all below.
Slaves Change Their Name To Soft Play, Apologize To Anyone They Offended
Way back in 2020, the California post-hardcore band Slaves announced they were changing their name. They eventually rebranded as Rain City Drive. Beyond distancing themselves from the problematic connotations associated with the name Slaves, it also allowed the band to clear up confusion between themselves and the UK punk duo Slaves, who continued to use the name — until now.
Gorillaz – “Skinny Ape”
Before Damon Albarn gets to the Blur reunion, he’s releasing a new Gorillaz album album called Cracker Island in February. We’ve already heard a handful of studio versions of songs from it — the title track, “New Gold,” and “Baby Queen — plus a whole lot more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing the fourth official Cracker Island single, “Skinny Ape,” and it seems like they’ve got big plans for it.
Boldy James & Cuns – “Footprints”
You didn’t think we’d get through the rest of 2022 without another Boldy James album, did you? The Detroit underground fixture remains one of the greatest, most prolific rappers out there, and he comes out with new albums more often than I buy socks. Thus far, Boldy James has released three albums this year, and he recorded each of them with a different producer: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave. Next week, he’ll release one more.
Polo G – “My All”
Polo G has spent the latter part of this year following up 2021’s excellent Hall Of Fame with a series of singles. Today he follows “Distraction” and “Bag Talk” with “My All,” which arrives with a Cole Bennett music video. The song is a bit Polo G-by-numbers, with the Chicago rap star melodiously spitting about his success over a melancholic guitar-laced trap beat. Watch the video below.
Alvvays’ “Many Mirrors” Video Was Made By Stardew Valley Creator Eric Barone
Alvvays’ Blue Rev … some out there (us) would say it’s the best album of 2022. It also has a notable fan in the form of Stardew Valley creator and jack-of-all-trades Eric Barone, better known to his video game acolytes as ConcernedApe. In our Under The Influence interview with Alvvays’ Molly Rankin, she talked about how Stardew Valley influenced the creation of the album, and the band asked Barone to create a music video for them.
Fran – “Palm Trees”
Early next year, the Chicago musician Maria Jacobson is releasing her second album as Fran, Leaving. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “So Long” and “Limousine,” and today she’s back with another offering from it, “Palm Trees,” a loping, gentle song about the end of the world, with some violin-playing on the chorus from Macie Stewart. “Do you hear what they say?/ How can I give it away/ Wanting it to last another day?” Jacobson asks in the chorus.
The HIRS Collective – “Sweet Like Candy” (Feat. NØ MAN, Thou, & Jessica Joy Mills)
The HIRS Collective is the Philadelphia-based queer punk crew behind the great indie label Get Better Records, and they’ve got a whole lot of friends. Early next year, the HIRS Collective will release We’re Still Here, a new album that’ll have contributions from members of Fucked Up, Soul Glo, Gouge Away, the Locust, My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and many others. We’ve already posted the title track, which features Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Today, the HIRS Collective has shared another ripper.
Dove Cameron Interpolates Edwyn Collins On New Single “Girl Like Me”
The Dove Cameron renaissance is upon us, and it now includes 100% more Edwyn Collins. “Girl Like Me,” Cameron’s new crunchy, guitar-powered single, interpolates the Orange Juice frontman’s 1995 signature hit “A Girl Like You.”. “I grew up listening to the original by Edwyn Collins...
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022
I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
Weezer – “I Want A Dog”
We’re a couple of weeks out from the release of Weezer’s final EP in their SZNZ series. (Spring dropped in March; Summer came out in June; and Autumn was released in September.) SZNZ: Winter arrives December 21 — the first day of winter, naturally — and if you attended Rivers Cuomo’s semi-secret show at LA’s Troubadour in September (he performed as Goat Punishment), you’ve likely already heard a bunch of the songs on it. One of those tracks is “I Want A Dog,” which is out tonight. As a whole, Winter is described in a release as “a stripped-back, acoustic-leaning body of work [that] encompasses the harrowing sadness that can so easily pair with the winter months.” Sounds timely and appropriate. Check out “I Want A Dog” below.
Hamilton Leithauser Talks Walkmen Reunion: “We’re Not Going To Turn Into The Pixies”
The Walkmen will be back in a big way in 2023, starting with a run of shows in NYC this April — their first performances in a decade — and continuing with headline and festival gigs in other cities. In a new interview today at Vulture, lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discusses the reunion for the first time.
Watch Weyes Blood Debut Hearts Aglow Songs Live In San Diego
Weyes Blood’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is one of the best albums of 2022. Last night at the Music Box in San Diego, Natalie Mering had her first show since it was released. She played a number of tracks from it live for the first time, including “God Turn Me Into A Flower,” “Children Of The Empire,” “Grapevine,” and “Hearts Aglow.”
SBTRKT – “Forward” (Feat. LEILAH)
Back in October, Drake and 21 Savage announced the impending release of their album Her Loss by dropping the video for their #1 hit “Jimmy Cooks.” That video ended with a snippet of unidentified music, and plenty of people wondered what that track was. Today, we find out that the track in question wasn’t a Drake song. Instead, it was a tiny piece of the latest track from SBTRKT, the British producer who’s know Drake for a long time. Way the hell back in 2011, Drake jumped on a SBTRKT remix, and I guess the association has never ended.
The Arcs – “Eyez”
Early next year, Dan Auerbach and co. will release Electrophonic Chronic, the first new album from the Arcs since their debut Yours, Dreamily came out in 2015. The album was recorded mostly before bandmate Richard Swift passed away, and its singles have felt prescient, including “Heaven Is A Place” and “Keep On Dreamin’.”
Preview A New Peter Gabriel Song In I/O Tour Teaser
Last month, Peter Gabriel announced some 2023 tour dates and revealed that a new album, I/O — his first album of original material since Up — will also be on its way next year. In a newsletter sent out today, Gabriel offered up a tour teaser video that included a preview of some of the new music that he’s been working on.
Aesop Rock – “Pumpkin Seeds” (Feat. Lupe Fiasco)
“Pumpkin Seeds” is a new collaboration between Aesop Rock and Lupe Fiasco. It’s produced by their fellow hip-hop luminary Blockhead, who made the beats for Aesop’s 2021 album Garbology. The track is a benefit for the Collaboratory, an organization raising funds and awareness for two DIY skateparks in Dayton, Ohio, the Claridge Park DIY in Central Dayton and the Home Ave DIY in West Dayton. Hear “Pumpkin Seeds” below, and buy related merch here.
Stream Valee’s New Album Vacabularee
Hey, Valee’s back! In the middle of the last decade, the Chicago rapper emerged out of the Chicago underground with an idiosyncratic and almost fussy style. Valee came out of the drill era, but he sounded nothing like his peers. Instead, he rapped in a soft, quizzical mutter, finding sideways hooks and coming up with the kind of dizzy verbiage that only makes sense when you sit and think about it for a minute. He briefly looked like he would blow up, and then he disappeared. Now, he has returned.
Hello Kitty: Super Style!
There’s a new 3D version of Hello Kitty on Amazon Kids+ called Hello Kitty: Super Style!, and it features a fittingly adorable theme song performed by “superfan” Carly Rae Jepsen. Featuring music and lyrics by Jared Faber (Teen Titans Go! and The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants), the Hello Kitty: Super Style! theme is about 30 seconds and has Jepsen singing about how Hello Kitty will always be there for you. “Hooray, yippee, buttons and bows…,” Jepsen captions on Instagram. “@hellokitty is making her 3D debut and I’m singing her new theme song!! Yes indeed.”
