El Camino Heads to Boca Raton for Fourth Location

Next spring, Boca Raton’ s Restaurant Row will be home the fourth location of South Florida’s beloved Mexican soul food mezcal and tequila bar, El Camino .

“Widely recognized for its friendly, community vibe and traditional Mexican cuisine,” reads a recent press release, “El Camino Boca Raton will continue the restaurant’s reputation for approachable, made-from-scratch Mexican fare, cooked low and slow. The menu will deliver dishes utilizing the top quality in fresh and locally sourced ingredients that have given the El Camino brand its cult-like following.”

The menu at El Camino’s Delray location features Aperitivos like Chicharrones with sour cream and EC hot sauce, Queso Fundido, and Wahoo Ceviche. Tacos, served on corn tortillas with Mexican rice and beans, come in varieties that include Pork Belly, Crispy Fish, and Grilled Octopus, in addition to Carnitas, Carne Asada, Veggie, and more. Selections of Fajitas, Quesadillas, Burritos, and Enchiladas are also available. For dessert, Nutella Flan with peanut brittle and whipped cream or Coconut Trest Leches with strawberry sauce and toasted coconut.

The Boca Raton location will feature a robust mezcal- and tequila-focused cocktail program, including “a variety of handcrafted margaritas made by expert mixologists with options like savory, sweet, smokey, and spicey, or combinations of two or more.” The space will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, with an outdoor fireplace lounge area.

Restaurant Row is a brand-new project under construction next to the Town Center at Boca Raton. Boca Raton-based PEBB Enterprises is the developer of the 22,500-square-foot ground-up, restaurant-only project, which will include several pedestrian connections, ample outdoor dining space, a grand valet service area with lush landscaping and a water feature. Mason Development & Construction is the general contractor for Restaurant Row.

Photo: Official

