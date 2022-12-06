ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL is making Miami Dolphins and L.A. Chargers fans wait until Sunday night having flexed the game into primetime. Miami is looking to get to 9-4. On Sunday night, several players will be looking to achieve some milestones but none shine brighter than Tua Tagovailoa who is on the cusp of having his first 3,000-yard season. He should hit that sometime Sunday night.
As if the conversation surrounding the Patriots’ offense and Matt Patricia’s coaching abilities, or lack thereof, hasn’t been discussed enough, a new rumor suggests that Patricia may actually not be the one drawing up offensive plays. During an appearance on Felger & Mazz this week, Boston Sports...
