Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
Man killed in southeast Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita. The incident occurred Thursday Night at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 39th St. and Rock Rd. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old motorcycle driver was headed northbound on Rock, when an...
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
One person with life-threatening injuries after fire in west Wichita
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire located in west Wichita where one person has been critically injured.
Derby man, 18, killed when SUV hits motorcycle at 39th and Rock Road intersection
Brandon Koziar was driving a motorcycle northbound on Rock Road when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV around 10:17 p.m., authorities said.
foxkansas.com
Illnesses cause closure of SE Wichita school
A bad bug is going around at an elementary school in southeast Wichita, and because of a big substitute teacher shortage, the district had to completely close the school through Monday. However, the district also happened to have a job fair scheduled Thursday, and now it hopes it has a...
Cold case: Kansas man arrested 42 years after a woman was fatally shot in Great Bend
Mary Robin Walter, 23, was a wife and mother going to nursing school at Barton County Community College when she was fatally shot.
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
kfdi.com
Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man
A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
Woman facing formal murder charges in Wichita man’s disappearance and death
A 19-year-old woman has been formally charged in connection to the disappearance and death of a Wichita man.
Mother of girl hit by a car outside of Wichita school wants safety, crosswalk improvements
A mother want safety improvements after her daughter was hit by a car outside of Wichita school.
wkdzradio.com
Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle
A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
classiccountry1070.com
Man Arrested After Armed Robbery at a NW Wichita Walmart
Wichita Police arrested a man following an armed robbery at a Walmart in Northwest Wichita. The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Walmart near 21st and Maize. The man fled the scene but was later taken into custody near Kellogg and Seneca. Police were able to get a description of...
KWCH.com
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
Wichita man sentenced in wife’s 2019 crash death at 26th Street North and Market
The crash, which Wichita police blamed on speeding and alcohol use, happened shortly before 4 a.m. after the couple had been at a friend’s house party.
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
KAKE TV
Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
Comments / 1