Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Man killed in southeast Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita. The incident occurred Thursday Night at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 39th St. and Rock Rd. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old motorcycle driver was headed northbound on Rock, when an...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Illnesses cause closure of SE Wichita school

A bad bug is going around at an elementary school in southeast Wichita, and because of a big substitute teacher shortage, the district had to completely close the school through Monday. However, the district also happened to have a job fair scheduled Thursday, and now it hopes it has a...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man

A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
HAYSVILLE, KS
wkdzradio.com

Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle

A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
classiccountry1070.com

Man Arrested After Armed Robbery at a NW Wichita Walmart

Wichita Police arrested a man following an armed robbery at a Walmart in Northwest Wichita. The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the Walmart near 21st and Maize. The man fled the scene but was later taken into custody near Kellogg and Seneca. Police were able to get a description of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
WINFIELD, KS

