WAAY-TV
Brief break from rain; Afternoon and evening showers and storms
Conditions will remain mostly cloudy and dry through the morning hours across most of North Alabama. This is your chance to get out and enjoy the break in the rain. Temperatures will climb out of the 50s to around 65 in the afternoon. We will see more widespread showers develop in the late afternoon. There is a good chance for one or two thunderstorms developing Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
Heavy showers possible overnight and into Friday morning
We are in for another damp and dreary night. A few scattered showers are possible, but better rain opportunities arrive during the early morning hours Friday. Some locations could see heavy showers overnight and into Friday morning. Low temperatures will remain in the 60s. While Friday morning starts with showers,...
WAAY-TV
Storms likely Thursday morning
It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms moving through North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to about 60 degrees early Thursday morning. The morning commute may be messy for some, as rain moves from the Shoals in the early morning hours toward the...
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tennessee waters to be stocked with 75,000 rainbow trout
Around 75,000 rainbow trout will be released into Tennessee waters through March.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WAAY-TV
RSV, flu and Covid-19 continue to pose risk in Alabama as holiday gatherings near
Three viruses are infecting people across the nation: influenza, RSV and Covid-19. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said cases of RSV and the flu have infected people earlier than normal in the southeastern region of the country. Usually, flu and RSV cases are highest in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Tennessee
Tennessee has the Mississippi River as its western border, Kentucky Lake on the northern border, the Watts Bar Reservoir to the east and Tennessee River flowing down to Pickwick Lake in the south. If you live in Nashville you know how popular Percy Priest Lake is for boating, kayaking, swimming and fishing (really excellent fishing!). When it comes to the deepest lake, the biggest lakes are often also the deepest, but what about in Tennessee? What lake is the deepest lake and how deep is it? Is there anything buried in the deepest lake in Tennessee? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Tennessee!
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WAAY-TV
Flu cases decreasing in Alabama
Flu cases are finally going down in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 6.1% of patient visits were related to the flu last week. That's down from 7.5% the week before. However, the number of flu-related deaths did go up significantly. It's now at 24, including three kids.
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls
Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
Grundy County Herald
RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager
Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Highway Safety Office Announces Outstanding Decrease In Teen Crashes
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced an outstanding reduction in teen-involved crashes and fatalities this year. From Federal Fiscal Year 2021 to 2022, teen drivers saw a larger percentage reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network. “The THSO is thrilled to...
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
