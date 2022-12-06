Read full article on original website
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue
Work to remove the A.P. Hill statue will begin Monday, but where Richmond's last Confederate monument will ultimately go is still up in the air.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
back2stonewall.com
Virginia Restaurant Refuses To Serve “Christian” Hate Group
Via The Washington Post: A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including “Top Chef” and “Chopped.”
Breeze Airways announces return of flights from Richmond to Jacksonville, Florida
Budget airline Breeze Airways announced earlier this week the return of its service to Jacksonville, Florida, from Richmond starting next year.
What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?
Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
NBC12
TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
Friends bond in grief over husbands' Alzheimer's battles
Tuckie Paxton and Rebecca Moak’s friendship runs deep. The women are bonded in grief as both of their husbands were recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.
‘Virginia lost a great leader’: Funeral for Rep. Donald McEachin held in Richmond
The funeral of Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin was held in Richmond following his death from cancer at the age of 61.
Richmond Police mourning death of officer who served 19 years
The Richmond Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and 19-year veteran of the department who recently passed away.
Helping the East End Tigers get from Virginia to Florida
CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte helped the 9u East End Tigers in their effort to get to Florida.
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Enjoy Tea and Tidings at Pamplin
PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Tea & Tidings program on Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Park hosts several themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and gourmet treats with a program highlighting holiday traditions as friends and family might have celebrated them during the mid-19th century.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Richmond philanthropist heartbroken after losing second family member in months
For cousin Ricky Johnson, the loss on Friday was even more heartbreaking as it was the second family member he has lost to gun violence in six months.
NBC12
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
‘Our community is scared’: Va. lawmakers address rise in crime in Hopewell
Two Virginia lawmakers want to team up with Hopewell city leaders to work to further prevent crime in the city.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes for work at Fort Lee
A Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes from a Missouri-based company, and in turn, awarded contracts to the company for their services to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee. Susan May Keim, 54, and Russell John Keim Sr., 60, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty for...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-LGBTQ+ group cries foul after Richmond restaurant cancels reservations
A Richmond restaurant turned away a conservative Christian group that had made a reservation last week, citing the group’s advocacy for denying basic rights to the LGBTQ+ community. The group, the Family Foundation of Virginia, is upset at what went down, and the restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, is...
