back2stonewall.com

Virginia Restaurant Refuses To Serve “Christian” Hate Group

Via The Washington Post: A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including “Top Chef” and “Chopped.”
WRIC - ABC 8News

What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?

Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
NBC12

TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Enjoy Tea and Tidings at Pamplin

PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Tea & Tidings program on Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Park hosts several themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and gourmet treats with a program highlighting holiday traditions as friends and family might have celebrated them during the mid-19th century.
NBC12

Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
Augusta Free Press

Anti-LGBTQ+ group cries foul after Richmond restaurant cancels reservations

A Richmond restaurant turned away a conservative Christian group that had made a reservation last week, citing the group’s advocacy for denying basic rights to the LGBTQ+ community. The group, the Family Foundation of Virginia, is upset at what went down, and the restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, is...
