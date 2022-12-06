Read full article on original website
Debbie Faria
3d ago
DISGUSTING! The victims don't get a second chance! Another blue state letting out murderer...unreal!
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man convicted of murdering six-month-old stepson granted parole with conditions
A Bristol County man convicted of murdering his six-month-old stepson has been granted parole. On June 19, 1980, in Bristol Superior Court, Emile Fratus was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of Shawn Gillett. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Fratus...
Wrongful death suit alleges BPD officers failed to save overdosing man, walked by cell 7 times
A wrongful death suit that alleges that Boston police officers failed to provide life-saving medical care to an overdosing inmate will proceed after a federal judge denied two officers’ motion to dismiss the case, according to a statement from the ACLU of Massachusetts. According to the ACLU, BPD officers...
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
Boston Firefighter Charged In Attack Of Elderly Man
A Boston firefighter identified and charged in relation to an attack of a 68-year-old man.
MassLive.com
Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say
A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
Wellesley Woman Sentenced For 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Girls
A 56-year-old woman from Wellesley has been sentenced to six months in jail for hitting and killing two teenage girls from Needham with her car more than four years ago, authorities said.Talia Newfield, age 16, and Adrienne Garrido, age 17, were hit by two cars while they were crossing a stree…
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Driver Found Guilty In 2019 East Boston Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman
A 26-year-old man was found of guilty of crashing his car while drunk and taking the life of a young woman in Boston over three years ago, authorities said. Dylan Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter while OUI in the death of 20-year-old Amber Pelletier in East Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8…
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder, rape in 1988 granted parole
On his sixth appearance before the Massachusetts Parole Board, a man convicted of second-degree murder and rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend was granted parole. Jitu’ola Anderson, formerly known as Anthony Anderson, was granted parole by the Massachusetts Parole Board on December 1, records showed. On April 15, 1988, Anderson...
Turnto10.com
Convicted child rapist gets back-to-back prison terms after latest conviction
(WJAR) — A Brockton man convicted of raping his pre-teen relative and her friend will serve back-to-back prison terms for this latest conviction, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. A Fall River Superior Court jury convicted Osvaldo Otero, 60, of three counts of rape of...
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
Ex-Malden Firefighter Avoids Jailtime After Admitting To Selling Drugs
A judge ruled this week that a former Malden firefighter who admitted to illegally selling prescription narcotics won't serve any jail time, federal authorities said. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit…
WCVB
21 arrested in connection with 'Cocaine Cowboys' drug operation in Mass., DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say 21 people are in custody in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Greater Lowell area that also included the trafficking of firearms. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as...
Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show
An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
