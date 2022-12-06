ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 7

Debbie Faria
3d ago

DISGUSTING! The victims don't get a second chance! Another blue state letting out murderer...unreal!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
MassLive.com

Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say

A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash

A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder, rape in 1988 granted parole

On his sixth appearance before the Massachusetts Parole Board, a man convicted of second-degree murder and rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend was granted parole. Jitu’ola Anderson, formerly known as Anthony Anderson, was granted parole by the Massachusetts Parole Board on December 1, records showed. On April 15, 1988, Anderson...
PLYMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show

An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WORCESTER, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy